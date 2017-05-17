Community Briefs 5-17-17

Homecoming at Darien

Homecoming will be observed at Darien Primitive Baptist Church on Sunday, May 21, beginning at 10:30 a.m. CST. Elder Jonathan Blakeley of Wetumpka, AL will be the guest minister. A covered dish lunch will follow the morning service. All friends and descendants of former members are cordially invited to attend this service. Darien Church is located 5 miles west of Wadley, just off Hwy. 22 at Cotney’s old store.

Sacred Harp Singing at Mount Pisgah

The 115th annual Sacred Harp Singing at Mount Pisgah Primitive Baptist Church will be Saturday, May 27, beginning at 9:00 a.m. Dinner on the grounds will be at 11:30 followed by an afternoon session of singing. Mount Pisgah Church is located 14 miles north of LaFayette on Hwy. 431 at Stroud.

HOMECOMING

Penton Church of God will have their homecoming on Sunday, May 21 with Rev. Tim Teague from Sylacauga Church of God bringing the message. Special music by Hannah Thrower. Carry in dinner at the church. Everyone is invited.

LAFAYETTE YOUTH FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Registration – Ages 5-12, football fee $50.00, cheerleader fee $40.00. LYFL will be playing in the East Alabama Youth Football League. FYI contact Danny Williams. LYFL every Saturday April 15-June 1 at LaFayette City Hall 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. FYI contact for cheerleader Janika Ford.

JACKSON MEMORIAL BAPTIST CHURCH

Schedule

Come join us in fellowship at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church. Sunday School – 9:30 am CST. Morning Worship – 10:30 am CST. Wednesday Night Service -4:30 p.m. refreshments followed by the service at 5:30 pm CST. Everybody is welcome to come. The church is located at 3122 Co Rd 89 in LaFayette.

LEBANON PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

Services are held 2nd and 4th Sunday of each month. Rev. Gerald Ledbetter from West Point Presbyterian in West Point is preaching at 12:30 p.m. CST. All are welcome. Come and worship with us.

CHAMBERS COUNTY SCHOOLS CHILD FIND

The Chambers County and Lanett City Schools are in the process of identifying and locating three groups of children; those in need of special education and related services, those in need of services under Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and those in need of gifted services. Anyone knowing of a child within Chambers County, but outside the city limits of Lanett, in need of such services is asked to call Diane Sheriff, Special Education/504 Coordinator for Chambers County Schools, at 334-864-9343 extension 10203 or 706-586-2280 (Valley area) extension 10203, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CST. Anyone knowing of a child within the city limits of Lanett is asked to contact Christy Carpenter, Special Education/504 Coordinator for Lanett Schools, at 644-5900 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EST.

HEAD START PROGRAM OF CHAMBERS-TALLAPOOSA RECRUITMENT

The Head Start Program of Chambers-Tallapoosa is now taking applications for the 2017-2018 program year for 3 and 4 year old children. Once the child has turned 3 years of age, we can take him/her at any time, IF we have an opening. We accept children with disabilities also. You will need the following to enroll your child: 1. Income verification 2. Copy of birth certificate 3. Immunization record (blue slip) 4. Copy of recent medicaid card 5. Copy of social security card 6. Physical and dental check-up. If you have any questions please call 256-825-4204 or any Head Start Center in your area. LaFayette center is 334-864-2872.

OAK BOWERY UMCGRIEF SUPPORT GROUP

We are starting a new Grief Support Group at Oak Bowery UMC. We plan to meet every 2nd Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. and every 4th Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. The group will be lead by Pastor William A. Parker, MEd, BA. Oak Bowery UMC is located at 4051 US Hwy 431. It is 12 miles south of the Chambers Co Courthouse in LaFayette and 8 miles north of Opelika High School and Southern Union. For reservation please call or text Pastor Bill at (706) 518-9122. There is no cost involved but reservations are requested.

CLOSING OF THE COMMISSION OFFICES

The Commission offices will be closed on Monday, May 29 for Memorial Day.

WELLNESS IN THE WORKPLACE SEMINAR

On May 18th from 9 am to 10:30 am ET the Greater Valley Area Chamber of Commerce will host their next monthly seminar on Wellness in the Workplace. The seminar will be held at EAMC-Lanier. Please register for the event by contacting the Chamber at 334-642-1411 or chamber@greatervalleyarea.com.

SHOOTING FOR SCOUTS SPORTING CLAY & TURKEY SHOOT

Supporting the outdoor programs of Troop 15 & Crew 15 on Saturday, May 20 at 9:30 a.m. CST. Hosted by The Oaks Gun Club at 18151 Vet Mem Pkwy in LaFayette. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. CST. Lunch will be available for purchase. For more information please contact Randall Adams at 334-707-5378 or Dennis Grooms at 334-728-1983.