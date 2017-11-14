Community Events 11-8-17

VETERANS MEMORIAL SERVICE

Come Support the American Legion when they hang a wreath on the Veterans Memorial. November 11, 2017 at 9am on the court house square.

CAKE WALK

The Union Hill Volunteer Fire Department Cake Walk will be on November 18, 2017 Concession stand will open at 5:00 pm cst. Cake walk begins at 6:00pmcst. Selling chances on a gun. See any club member are you my purchase a ticket that night. Please bring a cake are item that can be walked on hope to see you there.

CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL ON THE SQUARE

We will be combining with The Chambers county Vocational School this year. Dec 2nd – time 12-6 cst-there will be crafts- kids activities- food- lighted Christmas Lane- Santa Claus and much much more! No charge for vendors- kids activities are free so parents come shop with vendors while the kids play!! Contact number 334-219-1890

MILE LONG YARD SALE

The Chambers County Lake is trying to get a Mile Long Yard sale going. Date has not yet been set. We need vendors to sale! Individuals, church groups, and crafters are all welcome! We have 35 sites to set up on. Call the store at 864-8145 or me for details Nancy Walker 334-219-1633.

YOU THINK IT’S TOO LATE, IT’S NEVER TOO LATE!

Starting your own Tax business can begin at this FREE seminar!! Nov. 4th, 2-4pm. Food and Drinks served. Will train, no experience necessary. It’s all about who you know. If I’m talking to you, call 706-668-7304 for more info.

CLOSED VETERANS DAY

Attention City Hall will be closed on Friday November 10, 2017 in observance of Veterans Day and Closed on November 23rd and November 24th in observance of Thanksgiving

Holiday. City Hall will reopen on Monday November 27, 2017.

ATLANTA 2 DAY WALK

Please donate to support our team as we prepare to walk 30 miles in November. On November 11, 2017 The money raised by the Atlanta 2-day Walk supports breast health and breast cancer programs. All donations are 100% tax deductible.

Here are the ways you can donate to this wonderful cause and you can read through the website to see just where each cent is donated. www.2daywalk.org – click on donate and our team name is listed: Treasure Chest

You can also mail in a check made out to the 2-day Walk and make sure you put in the memo our team name listed above.

Atlanta 2-day Walk, 270 carpenter drive, Suite 515, Atlanta, Georgia 30328

CLUB MEETING

Union Hill Community Club meeting will be Thursday night November 9, 2017 at 6:30 pmcst

CRUISE IN AT JACKS

Cruise in at Jacks on the 4th Saturday of the Month. Bring your classic Truck, Car or Motor Cycle from 5pm to 8pm and enjoy a good time! In October all are welcome to bring the kids to trunk or treat and check out the cars!!