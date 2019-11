Community Events

Christmas Christmas It is that time again. The Jennings and Swint is having a Christmas Dinner on Dec 26th at the Alfa building In LaFayette. Ifyou are interested please call 334-219-1601 by Nov 23rd.

Christian Benevolent Society Lodge (HBS) Grand session program on Sunday Dec 29th at 2pm cst to be held at Mt. Lebanon UMC in LaFayette. With Rev. Jones pastor. Each Lodge Chairperson is asked to make a report. There will be raffle on a Steve Madden purse See any Lodge Chairperson for ticket 334-497-1421

The Union Hill Community Club

meeting will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019. This meeting has been moved to 12:00 noon .This will be our annual Christmas supper. We will be having lunch instead. Please bring a covered dish to go with ham and dressing which is provided. If you wish to play dirty Santa please bring a wrapped $5 to $10 gift. Do not put a name or any writing on the gift. Hope to see you at lunch on Dec. 12.

Christmas in the Square

will be December 14th free booths available for more information please call Lynn Oliver at 334-219-1890

Christmas in the Vineyards at Five Points

Dec 14th 4pm to 7pm 3rd Annual come visit with Santa enjoy a candle lit Hay Ride Roast Marshmallow sip some Hot Chocolate, and nibble on a Christmas Cookie all while celebrating Christmas with people in our community.