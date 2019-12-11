Community Events

2019 Gala for Christ Christmas Musical

The 26 th Annual Gala for Christ Christmas Musical will be held at the Mount Hermon Baptist Church on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at 7:00 P. M.

This special group of Christians come together to sing praises unto the Lord. They celebrate the Christmas season with beautiful carols telling the birth of our Lord and savior Jesus Christ. Choir members from the Opelika/Auburn area and the Lanett/Valley/Lafayette/West Point area join together to make a Mass Gala Choir. Pastor Lamar D. Johnson invites everyone to come out and be a part of this great celebration.

Friendship No.2 Hosts Emancipation Proclamation Program January 1, 2020

Friendship Baptist Churh No. 2 and The Tri-County Emancipation Proclamation Program Committee of Chambers, Randolph and Tallapoosa Counties, invites you to join in the annual celebration of Emancipation Proclamation. Friendship No. 2 Baptist Church will host this year’s program Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at 11:15 a.m. . Rev. Curtis Spidell, Pastor, Rev. Nathan Bridges, Jr., Associate Pastor, of the Ozias Missionary Baptist Church, is the Guest speaker. The theme is”African Americans and the Vote” and the struggle for voting rights that continues to this day.”

In addition to Friendship No.2 Church Choir, the New Canaan Baptist Church Choir will also render great singing for your enjoyment, Xiaver Dowdell, Bell Ringer Master. All churches are asked to send at least three representatives and register their church and/or organization.

Committee members include:Rev. Curtis Spidell, Deacon Mack Lett, Sisters Betty Todd, Faye Seroyer, Alberta Hughley, Kathy Wright, Charlotte Todd, and Rev. Dr. O. C. Stiggers, Advisor. Do not hesitate to contact (call, text, or email) Betty Todd at 334-782-3219 with questions or for additional information.

ANYONE/FAMILY lived or raised on the Avondale Mill Village/ LaFayette interested in a reunion please contact Lynn Oliver 334-219-1890

Christmas Christmas It is that time again.

The Jennings and Swint is having a Christmas Dinner on Dec 26th at the Alfa building In LaFayette. Ifyou are interested please call 334-219-1601 by Nov 23rd.

Christian Benevolent Society Lodge (HBS) Grand session program

On Sunday Dec 29th at 2pm cst to be held at Mt. Lebanon UMC in LaFayette. With Rev. Jones pastor. Each Lodge Chairperson is asked to make a report. There will be raffle on a Steve Madden purse See any Lodge Chairperson for ticket 334-497-1421

The Union Hill Community Club Meeting

Will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019. This meeting has been moved to 12:00 noon .This will be our annual Christmas supper. We will be having lunch instead. Please bring a covered dish to go with ham and dressing which is provided. If you wish to play dirty Santa please bring a wrapped $5 to $10 gift. Do not put a name or any writing on the gift. Hope to see you at lunch on Dec. 12.

Christmas on the Square

Will be December 14th free booths available for more information please call Lynn Oliver at 334-219-1890

Christmas in the Vineyards at Five Points

Dec 14th 4pm to 7pm 3rd visit with Santa enjoy a candle lit Hay Ride Roast Marshmellow sip some Hot Chocolate, and nibble on a Christmas Cookie all while celebrating Christmas with people in our community.

Merry Go Round in Valley Santa Schedule

Friday Dec 6th 6pm to 9pm, Sunday Dec 8th 1pm-5pm, Sat Dec 14th 6pm– 9pm, Sunday Dec 15th 1pm-5pm, Friday Dec 20th 6pm-9pm, Sat Dec 21 6pm-9pm all time are eastern.

Make plans to join us for the 3rd Annual Sleigh the Course 5k at the Merry Go Round

On December 14 at 9am. Walk or run, this is a great way to your day started and then ride the Merry Go Round! Registration information is available at the Valley Community Center.

Neighborhood Watch Meeting The city of Lafayette Police Department will be hosting a Neighborhood Watch Meeting

On 12-12-19 at 6pm at the Lafayette City Hall Council Chambers. This meeting is open to any person with an interest in the City of LaFayette. The public will have an opportunity to meet and interact with members of the LaFayette police department and to ask any questions of Chief Rampey or some of our other members.