Community Events

Friendship No.2 Hosts Emancipation Proclamation Program

January 1, 2020

Friendship Baptist Churh No. 2 and The Tri-County Emancipation Proclamation Program Committee of Chambers,

Randolph and Tallapoosa Counties, invites you to join in the annual celebration of Emancipation Proclamation. Friendship No. 2 Baptist Church will host this year’s program Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at 11:15 a.m. . Rev. Curtis Spidell, Pastor, Rev. Nathan Bridges, Jr., Associate Pastor, of the Ozias Missionary Baptist Church, is the Guest speaker. The theme is”African Americans and the Vote” and the struggle for voting rights that continues to this day.”

the New Canaan Baptist Church Choir will also render great singing for your enjoyment, Xiaver Dowdell, Bell Ringer Master.

All churches are asked to send at least three representatives and register their church and/or organization.

Committee members include:Rev. Curtis Spidell, Deacon Mack Lett, Sisters Betty Todd, Faye Seroyer, Alberta Hughley, Kathy Wright, Charlotte Todd, and Rev. Dr. O. C. Stiggers, Advisor. Do not hesitate to contact (call, text, or email) Betty Todd at 334-782-3219 with questions or for additional information.

ANYONE/FAMILY

lived or raised on the Avondale Mill Village/ LaFayette interested in a reunion please contact Lynn Oliver 334-219-1890

Christmas Christmas It is that time again.

The Jennings and Swint is having a Christmas Dinner on Dec 26th at the Alfa building In LaFayette. Ifyou are interested please call 334-219-1601 by Nov 23rd.

Christian Benevolent Society Lodge (HBS) Grand session program

on Sunday Dec 29th at 2pm cst to be held at Mt. Lebanon UMC in LaFayette. With Rev. Jones pastor. Each Lodge Chairperson is asked to make a report. There will be raffle on a Steve Madden purse See any Lodge Chairperson for ticket 334-497-1421

Merry Go Round in Valley Santa Schedule

Friday Dec 20th 6pm-9pm, Sat Dec 21 6pm-9pm all time are eastern.

LaFayette Parks and Recreation Youth Football League Championship Parade

Saturday December 21, at 1pm cst in downtown LaFayette Al. N entry fee open entry for Churches businesses schools clubs and organizations. Line up begins at 12pm at the LaFayette High School Gym.

MLK Unity Breakfast by Alph Kappa Alpha Sorority inc and Lambda Zeta Omega Chapter of Lanett.

Monday Jan 20th at 8am central. Guest Speaker Mr. Orentha “OJ” Holloway “!st Black Secret Service from LaFayette High School” Location is Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. Dressy Attire Cost $10 334-864-9887