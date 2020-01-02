Community Events

Watch nigh Services

Will held on Tuesday Dec 31 at 10pm at Greenwood Missionary Baptist New Year. Everyone is invited to come and welcome the New year in.

Osanippa Baptist Church

Will have a New Years Eve Watch Service on Dec 31stat 8pm. With singing everyone is welcome.

The Skatin Rink On Fob James will host a Rockin New Years Eve party on Dec 31st from 7pm to 1am. The event includes four hours of skating two hours of dancing and races and games. A pair of new roller skates will be given away.

Valley community Center

Will be closed on New Years Eve and Day.

The H Grady Bradshaw

In Valley will hold Game day for grown up on Jan 8th from 1pm to 4pm. Come and enjoy other adults for a weekly fun time playing games, cards, and dominoes. Drinks will be provided.