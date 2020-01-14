Home Community Community Events
 On Feb 8th there will be a benefit steak dinner all proceeds benefit the Girls Ranch. Dinner begins at 6pm central at the ALFA building in LaFayette. $25 per ticket includes live entertainment, Ribeye steak, sides and a drink. Pick up your tickets at the sheriff office or call 334-276-9038.

The H Grady Bradshaw
In Valley will hold Game day for grown up on Jan 8th from 1pm to 4pm. Come and enjoy other adults for a weekly fun time playing games, cards, and dominoes. Drinks will be provided.

Winter wonderland Backing our Badges on Saturday Jan 18th from 2pm to 5 pm at the Greystone Mansion in Opelika. Food games crafts door prizes silent auction and activities. Find our event on facebook.

Mt. Pisgah Church with Rev.Stiggers as Pastor presents a unity breakfast on Jan 20th at 8am with guest speaker Orenthl “OJ” a secret service agent with the US Gov. He is believed to be the first black secret service agent from Chambers County.

