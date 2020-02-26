Community Events

American Legion Post 141 and Aux will meet Thurs night on Feb 27th at 6pm at the Legion Hall. A covered dish supper will be served. All members are encouraged to attend.



St Paddy’s on the River March 14, 2020 3-11pm et. $ bands and a Bull don’t miss this show! Chasing Payne Jonboy Storey Ella Langely and followed by Blane Rudd. $10 per person



Will you join us? Peyton’s Pals 2020!! Lets make this the best year yet! Join us on April 25th in Auburn! Click on the link and register to be a part of the Peyton’s Pal team. Peyton was diagnosed with CF when she was 3 years old. She is now 17 and doing great!! She takes 20-30 pills a day, has numerous breathing treatments and vest therapy everyday to stay healthy. It’s not easy and does come with bumps in the road. There have a lot days spent the hospital and home IV therapies along the way. There are approximately 30,000 Americans living with cystic fibrosis. They are moms, dads, sisters, brothers, daughters, sons, friends and co-workers who struggle every day just to breathe. We walk for them.



Chambers Academy Annual Skeet Shoot on March 7th Four man teams $250 individual $75 Cash awards and prizes. Contact 334-864-9852



Let’s Shake it up Mother and Son Dance 80’s style! Dust off your leg warmers and tease up your hair! Celebrate with Mothers and sons be there or be square! March 28th at the Alfa building from 6pm thru 9pm. Dinner will be served Reservations are required 334-332-1737 $20 per couple $5 each additional son.