Community Events

LaFayett Rotary Club is hosting a Cornhole Tournament on March 27th. The proceeds of the event will be donated to Camp ASCAA, Girls Ranch, George H Lanier District Scouts, Valley Haven, Special Olympics and Peyton’s Pals. Team Entry is $25.00 email registraion to jyerta@fmbanklafayette.com

Vision LaFayette will be having a meeting this Thursday at the LaFayette Public Library at 6pm. Any one who is interested in helping or learning about this the initiative to help rebuild downtown LaFayette is welcome to attend.

Lanett Recreation Spring Sports is accepting registration for the 2019 Youth Baseball and Softball season. Reg will start March 9th thru March 31st. The registration fee is $10 per applicant . All reg fees must be paid at the Lanett City Hall. Age div are 5-6 year olds (t-ball), 7-8 year old (coach pitch), and 9-14 year old Softball. Track and Field registration start March 16th Thru March 31st. Ages are 7-14 years old. For more info 334-644-4312

St Paddy’s on the River March 14, 2020 3-11pm et. $ bands and a Bull don’t miss this show! Chasing Payne Jonboy Storey Ella Langely and followed by Blane Rudd. $10 per person

Will you join us? Peyton’s Pals 2020!! Lets make this the best year yet! Join us on April 25th in Auburn! Click on the link and register to be a part of the Peyton’s Pal team. Peyton was diagnosed with CF when she was 3 years old. She is now 17 and doing great!! She takes 20-30 pills a day, has numerous breathing treatments and vest therapy everyday to stay healthy. It’s not easy and does come with bumps in the road. There have a lot days spent the hospital and home IV therapies along the way. There are approximately 30,000 Americans living with cystic fibrosis. They are moms, dads, sisters, brothers, daughters, sons, friends and co-workers who struggle every day just to breathe. We walk for them.

Let’s Shake it up Mother and Son Dance 80’s style! Dust off your leg warmers and tease up your hair! Celebrate with Mothers and sons be there or be square! March 28th at the Alfa building from 6pm thru 9pm. Dinner will be served Reservations are required 334-332-1737 $20 per couple $5 each additional son.

There will be a Book Signing by Pastor Derrick L Vines on March 24 at 7pm at the Tabernacle of Praise Church International in Valley.

Clean up Valley Day- The City of Valley is looking for civic groups businesses, churches and friends to come and help fill up the garbage cans in Valley and Rid Valley of Trash! Saturday April 4th come meet us at the Valley Community Center as we join together picking up trash on the roadside and make Valley a city we can be proud of! Each group will be assigned streets they will be responsible for. Must have Transportation, Gloves and trash bags will be provided, and free biscuits to all that sign up by April 3rd.