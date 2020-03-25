Community Events

LaFayette Rotary Club is hosting a Cornhole Tournament on March 27th. The proceeds of the event will be donated to Camp ASCAA, Girls Ranch, George H Lanier District Scouts, Valley Haven, Special Olympics and Peyton’s Pals. Team Entry is $25.00 email registration to jyerta@fmbanklafayette.com

Will you join us? Peyton’s Pals 2020!! Lets make this the best year yet! Join us on April 25th in Auburn! Click on the link and register to be a part of the Peyton’s Pal team. Peyton was diagnosed with CF when she was 3 years old. She is now 17 and doing great!! She takes 20-30 pills a day, has numerous breathing treatments and vest therapy everyday to stay healthy. It’s not easy and does come with bumps in the road. There have a lot days spent the hospital and home IV therapies along the way. There are approximately 30,000 Americans living with cystic fibrosis. They are moms, dads, sisters, brothers, daughters, sons, friends and co-workers who struggle every day just to breathe. We walk for them.

Let’s Shake it up Mother and Son Dance 80’s style! Dust off your leg warmers and tease up your hair! Celebrate with Mothers and sons be there or be square! March 28th at the Alfa building from 6pm thru 9pm. Dinner will be served Reservations are required 334-332-1737 $20 per couple $5 each additional son.

There will be a Book Signing by Pastor Derrick L Vines on March 24 at 7pm at the Tabernacle of Praise Church International in Valley.

Clean up Valley Day- The City of Valley is looking for civic groups businesses, churches and friends to come and help fill up the garbage cans in Valley and Rid Valley of Trash! Saturday April 4th come meet us at the Valley Community Center as we join together picking up trash on the roadside and make Valley a city we can be proud of! Each group will be assigned streets they will be responsible for. Must have Transportation, Gloves and trash bags will be provided, and free biscuits to all that sign up by April 3rd.

The Annual Union Hill Volunteer Fire Dept. egg hunt will be held on Saturday April 4, 2020. We will have Blow ups for the children to play on before the hunt and after. If weather permits the Medical Helicopter will be there.There will be a concession stand with Hamburgers, Hot Dogs,chips, drinks and etc that can be purchased. Raffle prizes you can buy tickets on. The concessions will open at 10:30 amcst. until. The egg hunt will start at 1:00 pm. The egg hunt is free just bring a Easter basket to hunt eggs. Please bring no eggs. They are provided. So come early for the kids play and enjoy some food and egg hunt. Hope to see you there.