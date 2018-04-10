Community Events

Chicken BB Qto Benefit

Andrew Gregory

(kidney transplant)

Saturday April 14, 2018 will be serving 10am until 1pm CST Pick up at Five Points Fire Dept. tickets are $8.00

Union Hill

The Union Hill Community Club meeting will be held Thursday, April 12, 2017 at 6:30 pm cst. This will be a covered dish supper.

Alabama De mocraticConference

And the Chambers County Alabama New South Coalition is leading a team effort to restore ex-felons voting rights. For more information or application, please contact Dr Randy B Kelley at 256-390-1834 or ADC or ANSC members.

Fredonia BBQ

Tickets are sold in advance only and are $9 for all you can eat; take-out is also available! The barbecue will be served at the Fredonia Community Club, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. EDT. Please call 334-499-2380 for info. If you’d like to get tickets, make checks payable to Fredonia Community Club, and mail to 11076 Co. Rd. 267, Lanett AL 36863. We’ll zip tickets back to you by mail or can have them held at the door if you prefer.

PIEDMONT DISTRICT LOG A LOAD FOR KIDS

Sporting clay shoot april 28, 2018

Registration begins at 7:30

The oak’s in lafayette, alabama will be hosting our annual sporting clay shoot, turkey shoot, live auction, gun raffle, long shot booth, guess the load contest, and conssessions. We will have a lemonade and sweet tea stand with plenty of sweets as well. This is a family fun filled day so please come out and enjoy. 100% of the proceeds go straight to the children’s hospital in birmingham, alabama.

Please contact mandy cain for any questions.

Piedmontlogaload@gmail.com

334-234-1118

LAFAYETTE LIBRARY PROGRAMS FOR April

Every Thursday at 12:30 is Story Time! Story Time is for preschool aged children and caregivers. Join us for a story, movie and craft.

21ST ANNUAL LAFAYETTE DAY FOR VALLEY HAVEN WILL BE SATURDAY, APRIL 14th

LaFayette Day for Hike/Bike/Run will include Arts and Crafts, kids rides and games, A Fireman’s Competition, Antique & Classic & Show Cars, a Motorcycle Ride, fun, food, Bar-B-Que, a full day of musical entertainment, and much more. The hours are 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. CST. All the events take place around LaFayette’s Court Square.

T-shirts on sale at Lowes Pharmacy $10 Adults $5 Kids

Camp Hill Flea Market

The town of Camp Hill will operate a flea market the second Saturday of each month starting March 10, 2018 thru November 10, 2018. Food venders must have Tallapoosa county permit. No admission fee and free parking Hours of operation is 30 min after daybreak until 2pm. The space rent is $10 per spot. Vender’s space is 20×20. Contact James Woody 256-749-8270. All License venders’ welcome.

Fishing Tournaments Chambers County Lake

$1500 In Cash Payouts!!

BASS April 1 to April 30

CATFISH May 1 to May 31

$15 entry fee per tournament. Fish as many times during each month to win a chance at any or all payouts.

All fish must be caught from Chambers County Lake.

Must purchase Chambers County lake fishing permit.

Must have current state issued Al. fishing license.

1145 County Road 292 LaFayette, Al

AlabamaExtension Office

Worker Protection Standard Train-the- Trainer April 20 th

On Friday April 20, 2018, the Extension System will be conducting a Worker Protection Standard Train-the- Trainer meeting at the E.V. Smith Research Center in Macon County (4725 County Road 40, Shorter, AL 36075) from 9:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. (Central). The purpose of this event is to train those who wish to train their own workers and handlers. If you have a commercial or private pesticide applicator license, you are already qualified to train; however, by attending this event you will receive the training materials. You will also have the opportunity to ask questions. This event is not intended to train workers or handlers. It is strictly to train trainers (farm or nursery supervisors). Lunch will be served. There is no registration fee for this training, but pre-registration is required. Pesticide points in AP and D&R categories will be available. To register, please call the Macon County Extension Office at 334-727- 0340 by Wednesday April 18 th , 2018. Call the Chambers Extension Office at 334-864- 9373 for any Extension help. The Alabama Cooperative Extension System (Alabama A&M University and Auburn University is an equal opportunity educator and employer. Everyone is welcome!

Head Start Program of Chambers and Tallapoosa Recruitment

The head start program of Chambers-Tall. Is now taking applications for the 2018-2019 program year for 3 and 4 year old children. Once the child has turn 3 years of age, we can take him/her at any time, If we have an opening. We Accept Children with Disabilities also. What you need to enroll: income verification, birth certificate, blue slip, copy of recent medicaide card, copy of social security card, physical and dental check up.

Questions call 334-864-2872 or any other head start center in your area.

Home School PROM 2018

Date: Saturday, May 12th, 2018 Venue: The Oaks in Lafayette, AL

Leadout will begin @ 6:00 cst 9th – 12th Grades

$50 per couple – $35 individual

***EVERY cent of this money is used for this event. It pays for the venue, DJ, etc. to make this prom night the best it can be!

For any questions, concerns and/or further details, please call, text or message…Neita Golden (home) 334-864-920 (cell) 334-744-1193 (email) nkgolden2@hotmail.com

Please find RSVP form herewith and detach and mail with your fee(s) to…Neita Golden 2254 County Road 158 Lafayette, Alabama 36862

Please make checks payable to Neita Golden

Also include following info Name, Grade, E-mail, Phone, Home school cover, Emergency Contact, Dates name, Grade,

Fish Fry and Bake Sale

$10.00 per plate Saturday April 21, 2018 11am – 6pm CST

Dodgen Home3155 County RD 278 Standing Rock, Al 36855

Proceeds to Benefit Standing Rock Community Building Project.