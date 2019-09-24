community events

CHAMBERS COUNTY

OUTDOOR EXPO

will be Oct 5th from 9am

to 2pm cst. This year’s

event will take place at the

Chambers County Ag Arena

on HWY 77. Guest Speaker

will be David Ellis also know

as “Yawt Yawt” a hunter

from Mississippi. There will

be vendors and exhibitors

demonstrating their products.

Plenty of free wild game

cooked up! Door Prizes

given away thru out the day.

Big Buck contest with Steve

Lucus of Buck Masters will

be on hand to score your

antler racks. For more info

please call Jan Higgins at

(256) 790-9033 or Cody

Clark at (334) 787-7185

STANDING ROCK FISH

FRY AND BAKE SALE

will be Saturday, October

19, from 11 am – 4 pm

Central Time (12 noon – 5

pm Eastern Time) at the

Dodgen Home, 3155 County

Road 278, in Standing Rock,

Alabama. Catfi sh fi llets, coleslaw,

hush puppies, french

fries. Plates are $10.00. For

tickets call Sharon Dodgen

Spriggs at (706) 333-8559

or Marie Leak at (706) 586-

0252.

Proceeds benefi t Standing

Rock Community Club

Building Project.

FIVE POINTS CHICKEN

BBQ

plates include Chick half,

slaw, chips and bread. Sponsored

by Five Points Vol. FD

on Oct 26th serving 10am

until 1PM CT. Pick up at

Five Points Fire Dept. Reach

out to any VFD member to

get your ticket $8.00

AMERICAN LEGION

POST 141 AND AUX will

meet Thursday night Sept

26th 2019 at 6pm at the

Legion Home. A covered dish

will be served an all members

are encouraged to attend.

THE ANNUAL FOREST

PLANNING COMMITTEE

PROGRAM

will be held at the ALFA

building tomorrow night,

Sept 26. Program starts at 6

pm with full meal provided

as well as an array of door

prizes. Forests as it affects

the atmosphere is an international

concern.

CHILI COOK-OFF IN

LAGRANGE GA.

On LaFayette square Sat.

Oct. 26 from 11am to 2pm

Eastern Time Adults $5 and

children are $3.

VALLEY BASS TEAM

BENEFIT OPEN TOURNAMENT

will be on October 5, 2019.

Starts at safe daylight time

and goes thru 3pm Eastern

Time. On West Point Lake.

Place to launch is at Southern

Harbor. 75% payout: Entry

fee is 50. Per boat with a

$2 launch fee. $10 big fi sh

is optional. Proceeds go to

Valley Bass Team. Help

These Young Fisherman raise

money for their upcoming

season.

CHRISTMAS MADE IN

THE SOUTH

Friday Nov 8th thru Sun.

Nov. 10th at Columbus Ga.

convention center. Time to

think about Christmas.

28TH ANNUAL WAVERLY

BAR-B-Q

will be happening Oct. 19,

2019 events start at 8am

-3pm. Food will be served

10am-3pm. Events will

include: silent auction, Quilt

raffl es, arts & crafts, barnyard

bingo, T-shirt sales, music,

and a $100 dollar door prize

for more info contact 334-

559-8663 or visit us on Face

book.

HOPE HEALS WITHIN

ITS ANNUAL BREAST

CANCER WALK 2019 on

Saturday OCT 19 at 9am on

the Court house square in La-

Fayette. $10 fee all proceeds

will go to local breast cancer

center and patients. For more

info contact Jeanette Jones at

334-497-2114

No related posts.