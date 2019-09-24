community events
CHAMBERS COUNTY
OUTDOOR EXPO
will be Oct 5th from 9am
to 2pm cst. This year’s
event will take place at the
Chambers County Ag Arena
on HWY 77. Guest Speaker
will be David Ellis also know
as “Yawt Yawt” a hunter
from Mississippi. There will
be vendors and exhibitors
demonstrating their products.
Plenty of free wild game
cooked up! Door Prizes
given away thru out the day.
Big Buck contest with Steve
Lucus of Buck Masters will
be on hand to score your
antler racks. For more info
please call Jan Higgins at
(256) 790-9033 or Cody
Clark at (334) 787-7185
STANDING ROCK FISH
FRY AND BAKE SALE
will be Saturday, October
19, from 11 am – 4 pm
Central Time (12 noon – 5
pm Eastern Time) at the
Dodgen Home, 3155 County
Road 278, in Standing Rock,
Alabama. Catfi sh fi llets, coleslaw,
hush puppies, french
fries. Plates are $10.00. For
tickets call Sharon Dodgen
Spriggs at (706) 333-8559
or Marie Leak at (706) 586-
0252.
Proceeds benefi t Standing
Rock Community Club
Building Project.
FIVE POINTS CHICKEN
BBQ
plates include Chick half,
slaw, chips and bread. Sponsored
by Five Points Vol. FD
on Oct 26th serving 10am
until 1PM CT. Pick up at
Five Points Fire Dept. Reach
out to any VFD member to
get your ticket $8.00
AMERICAN LEGION
POST 141 AND AUX will
meet Thursday night Sept
26th 2019 at 6pm at the
Legion Home. A covered dish
will be served an all members
are encouraged to attend.
THE ANNUAL FOREST
PLANNING COMMITTEE
PROGRAM
will be held at the ALFA
building tomorrow night,
Sept 26. Program starts at 6
pm with full meal provided
as well as an array of door
prizes. Forests as it affects
the atmosphere is an international
concern.
CHILI COOK-OFF IN
LAGRANGE GA.
On LaFayette square Sat.
Oct. 26 from 11am to 2pm
Eastern Time Adults $5 and
children are $3.
VALLEY BASS TEAM
BENEFIT OPEN TOURNAMENT
will be on October 5, 2019.
Starts at safe daylight time
and goes thru 3pm Eastern
Time. On West Point Lake.
Place to launch is at Southern
Harbor. 75% payout: Entry
fee is 50. Per boat with a
$2 launch fee. $10 big fi sh
is optional. Proceeds go to
Valley Bass Team. Help
These Young Fisherman raise
money for their upcoming
season.
CHRISTMAS MADE IN
THE SOUTH
Friday Nov 8th thru Sun.
Nov. 10th at Columbus Ga.
convention center. Time to
think about Christmas.
28TH ANNUAL WAVERLY
BAR-B-Q
will be happening Oct. 19,
2019 events start at 8am
-3pm. Food will be served
10am-3pm. Events will
include: silent auction, Quilt
raffl es, arts & crafts, barnyard
bingo, T-shirt sales, music,
and a $100 dollar door prize
for more info contact 334-
559-8663 or visit us on Face
book.
HOPE HEALS WITHIN
ITS ANNUAL BREAST
CANCER WALK 2019 on
Saturday OCT 19 at 9am on
the Court house square in La-
Fayette. $10 fee all proceeds
will go to local breast cancer
center and patients. For more
info contact Jeanette Jones at
334-497-2114