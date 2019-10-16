community events

Standing Rock Fish Fry and Bake Sale

will be Saturday, October 19, from 11 am – 4 pm Central Time (12 noon – 5 pm Eastern Time) at the Dodgen Home, 3155 County Road 278, in Standing Rock, Alabama. Catfish fillets, coleslaw, hush puppies, french fries. Plates are $10.00. For tickets call Sharon Dodgen Spriggs at (706) 333-8559 or Marie Leak at (706) 586-0252.

Proceeds benefit Standing Rock Community Club Building Project.

Five Points

Chicken BBQ plates

include Chick half, slaw, chips and bread. Sponsored by Five Points Vol. FD on Oct 26th serving 10am until 1PM CT. Pick up at Five Points Fire Dept. Reach out to any VFD member to get your ticket $8.00

Christmas on the Square

will be December 14th free booths available for more information please call Lynn Oliver at 334-219-1890

Chili Cook-off in LaGrange GA.

On LaFayette square Sat. Oct. 26 from 11am to 2pm Eastern Time Adults $5 and children are $3.

Penny a Day

Campaign

Family and friends today together with teamwork effort lets start gathering our pennies to make miracles happen within our community. By Oct 25th “Think Pink Friday” We want to Pink Out our community, schools, work place, social media, ect. And also make a donation of 3.65 to our penny a day campaign for Breast Cancer Awareness. CashApp: $fergersonHolloway or mail order Ruby Carr PO Box 500 LaFayette Al 26862

Christmas Made in the South

Friday Nov 8th thru Sun. Nov. 10th at Columbus Ga. convention center. Time to think about Christmas.

28th annual

Waverly Bar-B-Q

will be happening Oct. 19, 2019 events start at 8am -3pm. Food will be served 10am-3pm. Events will include: silent auction, Quilt raffles, arts & crafts, barnyard bingo, T-shirt sales, music, and a $100 dollar door prize for more info contact 334-559-8663 or visit us on Face book.

Hope Heals Within its Annual Breast Cancer Walk 2019

on Saturday OCT 19 at 9am on the Court house square in LaFayette. $10 fee all proceeds will go to local breast cancer center and patients. For more info contact Jeanette Jones at 334-497-2114

SCDT FUNDRAISER BARREL RACE:

Saturday, November 2, Chambers County Agricultural Arena in Lafayette,

Starts at 12:00 pm cst We (Southern Cross Drill Team) have been invited to represent the state of Alabama at The West Virginia Strawberry Festival

In order to take all the members, it will cost the team around $2,000

so we are raising money in various ways to help us get there! Here is some information you’ll need to know for the barrel race! We have $500 ADDED as of right now! There will be a 75% PAYBACK! ALL times will be CST:

EXHIBITION: Will start at 12 pm – 4 pm They will be $5 each, last no longer than 60 seconds, and will be first come first serve! PEEWEE: 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm Peewee will cost $5 and the prizes will be buckets full of goodies! 4D OPEN: WILL NOT START BEFORE 5:30 4D Open will be $35 and you MUST be entered BEFORE the last rider in peewee. THAT BEING SAID – if you sign up for open AFTER the FIRST peewee rider

has entered the pen you WILL BE AN ADD ON YOUTH SIDE POT: $20 ages 18 and under ADULT SIDE POT: $20 ages 19-50 SENIOR SIDE POT: $20 ages 50 +THERE WILL BE A $10 OFFICE FEE PER RIDER

SIGN- UP FOR COST-SHARE

The Chambers County Soil & Water Conservation District (CCSWCD) has set October 21-24,2019 from 8:00 am until noon on Monday. Tuesday & Thursday and Wednesday noon until 5:00 pm as sign-up dates for the 2020 AACDCP Cost-Share Program. Landowners’ applications should be made in person at 18 Alabama Avenue East. County Office Building room 101. Landowners may request financial assistance for conservation practices associated with erosion control, grazing land improvement and water quality improvement or forestry improvements.

This program will help in funding about 75% of the total cost incurred for approved practices. The maximum cost-share grant per landowner is $3,500.

The District Administrative Coordinator’s hours are Monday, Tuesday and Thursday 8:00 am until noon. Wednesday noon until 5:00 pm.

Chambers County SWCD office phone # 334-864-9983.