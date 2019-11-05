Community Events

The Union Hill Volunteer Fire Department will be having it s annual Cake Walk on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 6:00 pmcst at The Union Hill Community Club located at 4525 County Road 53. We will open concession stand at 5:00 pmcst. Please bring a homemade cakes or an item to be walked on. We are also selling chances on 1St Draw – $100.00 cash. 2nd Draw- a Henry Golden Boy 22LR tickets or $5.00 each or 5 for $20.00 you may purchase these from any volunteer fireman with the department

Christmas on the Square will be December 14th free booths available for more information please call Lynn Oliver at 334-219-1890

The Office of Veterans Affairs at Southern Union State Community College will hold a Veterans Appreciation Day program on November 5 at 10:00 a.m. in the Southern Room of the Business Technology Center on SU’s Opelika Campus. The event will feature remarks by Lt. Col. Calina Creech, Auburn University Professor of Military Science. Recognition will also be given to veterans who are now employed at Southern Union. The event is free to the public and community members and area veterans are invited to attend. For more information, contact Rosario Thomas, SU Veterans Affairs Specialist, at rthomas@suscc.edu

Christmas Made in the South Friday Nov 8th thru Sun. Nov. 10th at Columbus Ga. convention center. Time to think about Christmas.

SCDT FUNDRAISER BARREL RACE:

Saturday, November 2, Chambers County Agricultural Arena in Lafayette,

Starts at 12:00 pm cst We (Southern Cross Drill Team) have been invited to represent the state of Alabama at The West Virginia Strawberry Festival



In order to take all the members, it will cost the team around $2,000

so we are raising money in various ways to help us get there! Here is some information you’ll need to know for the barrel race! We have $500 ADDED as of right now! There will be a 75% PAYBACK! ALL times will be CST:

EXHIBITION: Will start at 12 pm – 4 pm They will be $5 each, last no longer than 60 seconds, and will be first come first serve! PEEWEE: 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm Peewee will cost $5 and the prizes will be buckets full of goodies! 4D OPEN: WILL NOT START BEFORE 5:30 4D Open will be $35 and you MUST be entered BEFORE the last rider in peewee. THAT BEING SAID – if you sign up for open AFTER the FIRST peewee rider

has entered the pen you WILL BE AN ADD ON YOUTH SIDE POT: $20 ages 18 and under ADULT SIDE POT: $20 ages 19-50 SENIOR SIDE POT: $20 ages 50 +THERE WILL BE A $10 OFFICE FEE PER RIDER

American Legion post 141 and AUX will meet Thurs night Oct 31st 2019 at 6pm at the Legion Home. A covered dish supper will be served. All members are encouraged to attend.