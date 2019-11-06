Community Events

The Union Hill Volunteer Fire Department

will be having it s annual Cake Walk on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 6:00 pmcst at The Union Hill Community Club located at 4525 County Road 53. We will open concession stand at 5:00 pmcst. Please bring a homemade cakes or an item to be walked on. We are also selling chances on 1St Draw – $100.00 cash. 2nd Draw- a Henry Golden Boy 22LR tickets or $5.00 each or 5 for $20.00 you may purchase these from any volunteer fireman with the department

Christmas on the Square

will be December 14th free booths available for more information please call Lynn Oliver at 334-219-1890

The Office of Veterans Affairs at Southern Union State Community College

will hold a Veterans Appreciation Day program on November 5 at 10:00 a.m. in the Southern Room of the Business Technology Center on SU’s Opelika Campus. The event will feature remarks by Lt. Col. Calina Creech, Auburn University Professor of Military Science. Recognition will also be given to veterans who are now employed at Southern Union. The event is free to the public and community members and area veterans are invited to attend. For more information, contact Rosario Thomas, SU Veterans Affairs Specialist, at rthomas@suscc.edu

Christmas Made in the South

Friday Nov 8th thru Sun. Nov. 10th at Columbus Ga. convention center. Time to think about Christmas.

5 Bar C would like to invite you to join them for their annual Cane Squeezing and Syrup making. The 2nd Saturday of November. Bring chairs, drinks, and lunch. Enjoy the day with us. Free sausage biscuits served early 1252 county rd 005 Waverly al 334-887-7288 or 334-321-8114

Holiday Fest on the River Saturday

is Nov 23, from 10am to 5pm est at West Point Park. There will be pictures with Santa, inflatable, life size laser tag, kids crafts, music and entertainment, food venders and arts and craft vendors.