Community Events

Christmas Christmas It is that time again. The Jennings and Swint is having a Christmas Dinner on Dec 26th at the Alfa building In LaFayette. If you are interested please call 334-219-1601 by Nov 23rd.

Christian Benevolent Society Lodge (HBS) Grand session program

On Sunday Dec 29th at 2pm cst to be held at Mt. Lebanon UMC in LaFayette. With Rev. Jones pastor. Each Lodge Chairperson is asked to make a report. There will be raffle on a Steve Madden purse See any Lodge Chairperson for ticket 334-497-1421

The Union Hill Community Club meeting

Will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019. This meeting has been moved to 12:00 noon .This will be our annual Christmas supper. We will be having lunch instead. Please bring a covered dish to go with ham and dressing which is provided. If you wish to play dirty Santa please bring a wrapped $5 to $10 gift. Do not put a name or any writing on the gift.

Hope to see you at lunch on Dec. 12.

The Union Hill Volunteer Fire Department

Will be having it s annual Cake Walk on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 6:00 pmcst at The Union Hill Community Club located at 4525 County Road 53. We will open concession stand at 5:00 pmcst. Please bring a homemade cakes or an item to be walked on. We are also selling chances on 1St Draw – $100.00 cash. 2nd Draw- a Henry Golden Boy 22LR tickets or $5.00 each or 5 for $20.00 you may purchase these from any volunteer fireman with the department

Christmas on the Square

Will be December 14th free booths available for more information please call Lynn Oliver at 334-219-1890

Holiday Fest on the River

Saturday is Nov 23, from 10am to 5pm est at West Point Park. There will be pictures with Santa, inflatable, life size laser tag, kids crafts, music and entertainment, food venders and arts and craft vendors.