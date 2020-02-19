Community Events and Church Happenings

St Paddy’s on the River

March 14, 2020 3-11pm et. $ bands and a Bull don’t miss this show! Chasing Payne Jonboy Storey Ella Langely and followed by Blane Rudd. $10 per person

Flapjack fundraiser Mt. Calvary Baptist Church

731 Martin Luther King Drive LaFayette 334-864-8879 Saturday Feb. 22 from 8-10 am $10.00

Peyton was diagnosed with CF when she was 3 years old. She is now 17 and doing great!! She takes 20-30 pills a day, has numerous breathing treatments and vest therapy everyday to stay healthy. It’s not easy and does come with bumps in the road. There have a lot days spent the hospital and home IV therapies along the way. There are approximately 30,000 Americans living with cystic fibrosis. They are moms, dads, sisters, brothers, daughters, sons, friends and co-workers who struggle every day just to breathe. We walk for them. Will you join us? Peyton’s Pals 2020!! Lets make this the best year yet! Join us on April 25th in Auburn! Click on the link and register to be a part of the Peyton’s Pal team.

Chambers Academy Annual Skeet Shoot

on March 7th Four man teams $250 individual $75 Cash awards and prizes. Contact 334-864-9852

LaFayette Dixie Softball Registration is ongoing open.

LaFayette Dixie Softball requires a a state issued birth certificate or hospital record on file, you must provide a copy prior to the first game. This must be an official copy or a signed copy (signature must be of a parent on the birth certificate or the child’s legal guardian official paper work must be attached to show legal guardianship) and notarized. If signed and notarized the copy must contain the following statement hand written on the document: “This is to Certify that the information contained on this document is a true record of the birth of (Child’s Name) who is a member of the LaFayette Dixie Softball (age group example: Darlings 8U, Angles 10U, or Ponytails 12U) Tournament team. Registration forms due by February 20, 2020. Softball meeting at CA lunchroom on February 20, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.

Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church

with Rev. Douglas Jones as Pastor is having a Pre Anniversary Brunch on at Feb. 22 at 10:30am

March 1, at 2pm we will celebrate our Pastor’s 3rd anniversary guest Minister Rev. Gary L Dixon.

Ozias Baptist Church, Dudleyville

with Rev. Vincent T Ellison Jr., pastor is having a Black History Celebration on Sunday Feb. 23, at 2:30 cst with Guest Speaker Dr. Jonathan Carter Siloam International Ministries Please come and Be our Special Guest! OMBC

Sardis Baptist Church Camphill, with Pastor Michael T Winston on Annual Men Day Celebration on Sunday March 1, at 2 pm cst. Guest speaker is Pastor Terry L Magby. Theme: A Day of fella-ship. “Praise ye the Lord. I will praise the Lord with my whole heart, in the assembly of the upright , and I the congregation.” Psalm 111:1

JOINT REVIAL MARCH 8-17thth

8th of March – Rock Springs 6pm Preacher Randy McGill

9th of March – Mt. Zion 7pm Preacher Chuck Goodwin

10th of March – Shiloh 7pm Preacher Steve Powell

15th of March – Five Points 6pm Preacher Rickey Cannon

16th of March – Pleasant Hill 7pm Preacher James Caufield

17th of March – Abanda 7pm Preacher Wayne Swindall

** All Churches participating please bring finger foods for the final night**

Walking By Faith Deliverance Ministry welcome you to worship with us EVERY Sunday as we TEACH and PREACH the Word of God. Worship service starts at 10:00 A.M. CST. Bible Classes are held EVERY Wednesday at 5:30 P.M. CST. 628 Cherry Valley Lanett

Jackson Memorial Baptist Church-

Need a Ride to Church? We Gotcha!!! Just give us a call or send a text and we would love to have you and pick you up. Call or text 334-741-7134 or 706-518-4044

Disciples Temple has worship

Services each Sunday except the 5th Sunday. Sunday School 9 am, Worship Service 9:45