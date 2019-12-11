Community Forum Urges Residents To Be Aware Of Trafficking

Mayor speaks to community.

Circle of Care Center volunteer staff and project staff Adrian Carpenter.

Human Trafficking Community Forum at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church.

By Pamela Holloway

The LaFayette Police Department and the Circle of Care Center for Families’ Renew HOPE 85 Initiative presented KEEPING OUR KIDS SAFE FROM HUMAN TRAFFICKING COMMUNITY FORUM Tuesday, December 3, at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church in LaFayette. The topics that were discussed:

• What is human trafficking?

• Where is it happening?

• What can we do to protect our children?



The Renew Hope Initiative is dedicated to educating, informing, and training members of the community about issues related to Human Trafficking. The program has been established under The Circle of Care for families. The Circle of Care Center is a Family Resource Center located in Chambers County.



The Renew Hope educates the community on the do’s and don’ts about human trafficking. Some of the topics discussed were:

-Tools Human Traffickers Use:

Social Media

Games

Cell Phones

•There are several apps you can utilize on your cell phone to educate ourselves:

•Red light Traffic App- Gives people the ability to report suspicious activity that may be related to Human Trafficking.

•Ban Human Trafficking App -It was produced to educate the users about the issue of human trafficking and prevention of this type of crime.

•TrafficCam App – was created with frequent travelers in mind.

•Truckers Against Trafficking App – seeks to educate, equip, empower, and mobilize community members to combat domestic sex trafficking.

Safety Tips for Parents:

•Be Responsible: Know where your children are going to be at all times. Know there friends and daily activities

• Build a Healthy Self Esteem: A child who has low self esteem is more vulnerable. Listen carefully to your child, and be supportive as you talk with them, replacing fear with knowledge.

• Model Good Decision Making: Children at all ages make decisions. Practice when they are young with little decisions so big decisions later are easier. Teach them to trust their own intuition, and assure them they have the right to say NO to what they sense is wrong.

•Build Strong support systems: Children needs positive adult role models and need to know where to go for help. Help them identify trustworthy adults.

•Choose Substitute Care Givers Carefully: Interview and monitor adults who has access to your child. It important to screen babysitters, group leaders, youth pastors, etc. Be alert to a teenager or adult who is paying an unusual amount of attentionto your children or giving them inappropriate or expensive gifts.

•Protect kids who are home alone: Set ground rules, clear expectations, emergency contacts, and responsibilities for kids who may be home alone.

•Talk with your Children: Teach your children that no-one should approach them or touch them in any way that makes them feel uncomfortable. If someone does, they should tell their parents immediately.

•Your Eyes and Ears Open: Watch for changes in a child’s behavior, they are signals that you should sit down and talk to your children about what caused the changes.

•Try Role Playing: Rehearse safety situations with your child. Give them power through knowledge. Play the WHAT IF? game.

•Understand that Kids will be kids: Teach them what they need to know to be safe and let them know you will do your best to protect them. Don’t scare the fun out if the children.



Everyone has the potential to discover a human trafficking situation. While the victims may sometimes be kept behind locked doors, they are often hidden right in front of us at, for example, construction sites, restaurants, elder care center, nail salons, agricultural fields, and hotels. Trafficking use of coercion- such as threats of deportation and harm to the victims, or their family members- is so powerful that even if you reach out to victims, hey may be too fearful to accept your help.



Knowing indicators of human trafficking will help you act on your gut feeling that something is wrong and report it.



Renew Hope states, their hope is that this initiative becomes a community owned project. If you would like to partner with Circle of Care Center for families to promote human trafficking awareness, identify potential resources, and implement strategies that will “Renew Hope” for victims please contact renewHOPE85@thecirclecares.com.