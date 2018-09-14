Community leaders visit Eastside Elementary

Eastside Elemen-

tary School hosted their

National Parent’s Day

on

Friday.

With all the excitement

with the parents stopping

in visiting the students,

2nd-grade teacher Sherni-

ka Threadgill was chal-

lenging the community.“My students are

study-

ing community helpers

this week. I’m ask-

ing that the commu-

nity helpers come

out like

(Wednesday,Thursday,

or

Friday).

No special

speech or anything is

required, just to say

hello and maybe take a

picture” Mrs. Threadgill

explained.”

Threadgill, reached out on Facebook and had sev-

eral

community leaders

respond.

“Even with the short

notice, there were many

“community helpers”

that took time out of their

busy schedules to stop by

to visit my school babies

these last few days. I’m

truly appreciative of your

time and willingness to

share a picture with us”

said Threadgill.