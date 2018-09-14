Community leaders visit Eastside Elementary

Eastside Elemen-
tary School hosted their
National Parent’s Day
on
Friday.
With all the excitement
with the parents stopping
in visiting the students,
2nd-grade teacher Sherni-
ka Threadgill was chal-
lenging the community.“My students are
study-
ing community helpers
this week. I’m ask-
ing that the commu-
nity helpers come
out like
(Wednesday,Thursday,
or
Friday).
No special
speech or anything is
required, just to say
hello and maybe take a
picture” Mrs. Threadgill
explained.”
Threadgill, reached out on Facebook and had sev-
eral
community leaders
respond.
“Even with the short
notice, there were many
“community helpers”
that took time out of their
busy schedules to stop by
to visit my school babies
these last few days. I’m
truly appreciative of your
time and willingness to
share a picture with us”
said Threadgill.
