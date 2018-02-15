Community News 2-14-18

THE NERD

New Horizon Theater in West Point presents THE NERD this weekend! Performances are at 8pm on Thurs, Fri, and Saturday Evenings (Feb 15,16,17). Sat. Matinee at 2pm.

St. Paddy’s On The River

Saturday March, 17th 2018 at 2pm until 11pm ET. $10 all day wrist bands (2 and under free) Bands, Food and Fun

St. Jude Walk-A-Thon

Saturday, March 17, 2018

Time: 9:00 am CST

Registration starts at 8:30 am CST

Minimum fee to walk is $10 Location: Chambers County Courthouse Square, Lafayette Al

Contact Info: Whit Allen or Felecia Brock 334-755-6332

Sponsored by the Usher Ministry of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church

Singing at United Methodist Church featuring “Reunion” starts at 5pm.

CHAMBERS COUNTY ADC MEETING

The Chambers County ADC will meet on Thursday, February 22nd at 6pm EST. The meeting will be held at Goodsell United Methodist Church located at 1007 North 6th Avenue, Lanett, Al. All members are encouraged to attend. Dr. Randy B Kelley chairman 256-390-1834.

“STATE OF THE CITY” LUNCH N’ LEARNS

The Greater Valley Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting four “State of the City” Lunch n’ Learns in 2018. Each city represented by the Chamber will be spotlighted. Guest speakers for each will be the Mayor from each city. V alley Community Center

​130 Sportsplex Drive Valley, AL 36854 February 21, 2018 12-1 pm est.

CONCERTS

Point University’s Fine Arts Department will feature interesting and inspirational backstories to some beloved texts and tunes. These two concerts will be identical.

February 25, 2018 4-8 pm est. Scott Fine Arts Performing Center This is a FREE event.

LAFAYETTE LIBRARY PROGRAMS FOR FEBRUARY

Every Thursday at 12:30 is Story Time! StoryTime is for preschool aged children and caregivers. Join us for a story, movie and craft.

Feb 19th 9 to 11 am Lafayette Stitching Group. Bring your quilting, crocheting, needle point, etc projects to encourage and learn from each other. Registration is required by calling 334-864-0012.

Feb 21 Adult Games 1:30 to 4 Bring your favorite games and snacks and enjoy an afternoon of fun and friends.