I am aware that during my daily bike ride that my brain has considerable vacant space. I have tried unsuccessfully to fill in the cavity with logical thoughts. Herein after is a more descriptive analysis of what I am referring to.

Speaking of having the alhammers disease, have you heard the phrase “put the hammer down”? My interpretation means to “floor board” the accelerator. Why would one not say speed up or let us go as fast as we can? Maybe it is referring to Al Hammer as he is known for putting the “hammer down”.

Due to the wind blistering my eyes, I have started wearing goggles on my bike ride. I purchased a new pair of goggles and they were “as tight as Dick’s hat band”. Now, where did this come from? I have known a few Dicks in my life such as Dick Walton and Dick Tracy. (Trivia: What was the name of Dick Tracy’s wife?)

I watched on the tube the other night President Trump become “hot under the collar”. Faced with the same confrontation, Attorney General Jeff Sessions was “cool as a cucumber”. I can understand being “hot under the collar,” but I am confused about the cucumber. Is a cucumber cool?

Speaking of cucumbers, that brings up another phrase that I am confused about. The Democratize party seems to be “in a pickle”. I am confused, how do you get “in a pickle”? I know that in a pickle refers to a situation that is difficult to control. Maybe a more fitting statement would be to say “in a jam”. That is even more confusing. Personally if I am “in a jam”, I prefer grape.

Senator Chuck Schemer says that President Trump’s claim that the Trump Tower was bugged is a bunch of “malarkey’. Malarkey? I checked the dictionary and there is no such word in the English language. Why didn’t he just say President Trump lied?

While talking about politics, some of President Trump’s haters and supporters say “that you can’t get blood out of a turnip”. Why can’t they just say that the country is 20 trillion dollars in debt and we do not have the funds to pay for the wall, new infrastructure, increased military expenditures and retain 100% medical coverage? Now, what does the turnip have to do with any of that? Why don’t we simply say we do not have the money.

My Boss purchased one of those copper skillets (pans or whatchamaycallit) so that the food cooked would not stick to the cooking surface. She said the thing wasn’t worth a “dooly squat” because after cooking scrambled eggs, she has to scrape the bottom in order to clean it. Tell me what a dooly squat is? Maybe it means what it is like to squat when discharging waste while you are away from a toilet. For sure the millennial would not understand what that was about.

I met with Monroe Smith the other day and he told that he had to go “lickety split” before the bank closed. I wanted to tell him that was what ATM’S were all about. Now as for the “lickety split”, being the financier that he is, I guess he wanted to lick the money before he split it with his creditors. At least that is only explanation that I can think of reference “lickety split”.

While I was discussing the “pay for play” for the University of Alabama football players, James Walter Allen brought up the fact that some of his competitors’ tools were not worth a “tinkers damn”. He better watch out as he is cursing. Maybe this one makes sense as most people who tinker, the end result isn’t worth a damn.

Meanwhile, all of my columns are “a day late and a dollar short”. I won’t elaborate on that one. Maybe philosophist Dimwit Fitts can explain this concept as he is an expert on the subject.

Trivia: Dick Tracy’s wife was Tess Trueheart!