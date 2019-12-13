Congress Comes Together to Stop Surprise Medical Bills

Healthcare is a hot-button issue for most Americans, as the costs associated with insurance premiums keep rising. Of course, the industry is also concerned with mounting costs, as the median loss for healthcare fraud offenses reached $1.18 million in 2017. But considering how much Americans are forced to pay for medical treatment, fraudulent activities aren’t the only ones that could be considered criminal. Now, a new bipartisan proposal could help to eliminate surprise medical bills — and thereby protect countless U.S. residents in the process.

Many Americans are already dealing with rising costs of everyday living. It's no wonder that only 40% of Americans have enough money saved to pay a $1,000 expense in the event of an emergency. Medical emergencies don't discriminate, so you might be faced with an unexpected health scare — and an even more unexpected (and scarier) bill at virtually any time.

And while we can typically rely on the medical equipment used in treatment, we can't always rely on being able to afford to pay for its use. Seeing your regular physician might not be a problem, but medical emergencies may require you to see an out-of-network doctor to receive immediate treatment. As a result, a patient may experience what's known as "balance billing," which means that a healthcare provider can charge the patient the balance between what the patient's insurer is willing to pay and what the healthcare provider intends to charge for medical treatment. Because insurers don't have pricing agreements in place for out-of-network providers, they might cover only a portion (or nothing at all) for care.

Nearly half of Americans say they’ve received surprise bills like this, many of which can total thousands (or hundreds of thousands) of dollars. It’s notoriously difficult for patients to discern whether or not their insurance will cover the care they receive; in some cases, the hospital may be in-network, but the physician or laboratory used for testing might not be. Consequently, patients are caught off-guard when they receive astronomical bills after the fact.

However, this practice could end if the congressional deal goes through. The STOP Act would protect patients from receiving these kinds of out-of-network bills by requiring insurers to cover patients in both emergencies and non-emergencies, regardless of the providers’ network statuses. The proposal would essentially remove patients from the equation, forcing insurers and medical providers to reach agreements; patients would need only pay the same amount to an out-of-network provider that they would have paid for an in-network provider. The deal would even cover air ambulances, which could provide welcome relief to those living in Alabama and other rural areas or locations with smaller hospitals.

Although obtaining bipartisan support for anything is a rarity in our political climate, it seems lawmakers are more than willing to reach across the aisle to stop these financially harmful practices. Parties reached a compromise wherein emergency bills costing less than $750 would have a default price for insurers to pay to providers, while bills over that amount would subsequently be determined by arbitration. And while hospitals are opposed to the measure, as they don’t want to be told what to charge or give up the opportunity to collect substantial amounts, patients and insurers are understandably in favor.

Even President Trump has applauded the efforts made by Congress. A statement from the White House read: “This compromise reflects the input of doctors and hospitals and is the result of months of delicate work to reach a deal among congressional members and the White House that protects patients. Americans should not be surprised with huge medical bills when they are most vulnerable.”