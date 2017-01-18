Congressman Mike Rogers

As most folks in East Alabama know, January 22nd will mark the 44th Anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision by the Supreme Court.

This anniversary marks a dark day in our country’s history, and I salute all of the folks back home who travel to Washington to march in honor and remembrance of the lives lost to abortion.

You may remember the news of videos surfacing of Planned Parenthood officials discussing abortion procedures used to obtain body parts of unborn babies for research in exchange for profits. Those videos are as criminal and sickening.

As a Christian and a father of three beautiful children, I understand how precious the gift of life is. I have always and will always continue to make it my mission to be a voice for the unborn.

Last year, President Obama demonstrated how out of touch he was with East Alabama and all of America when he vetoed legislation that would have defunded Planned Parenthood.

Fortunately, we can now look forward to working with the incoming Trump administration that also shares our East Alabama values and respect for the unborn. Nowhere will that be more important than choosing the next Supreme Court justice.

And with a Republican-controlled Congress, we can get back to passing laws that are in line with the American people’s wishes.

This year, pro-life advocates in the 115th Congress have already introduced bills to help protect these rights – all of which I strongly support.

The bills include the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, the Defund Planned Parenthood Act of 2017, and the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act, and I am proud to say I will be a cosponsor of each one.

I will never stop fighting for the rights of the most innocent in our society – unborn children.

I want to hear from you. Please sign up for my e-Newsletter by visiting www.mikerogers.house.gov.

To stay up to date, you can also like me on Facebook at Congressman Mike D. Rogers, follow me on Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram at RepMikeRogersAL.