Consolidation receives mixed reviews at forums

Two community town

hall forums have wrapped

up in Chambers County

as has a survey asking

residents for feedback

about the possible con-

solidation of high schools

in Chambers County into

a single high school. The

results show that mem-

bers of the community

are split on the idea and

many just want more in-

formation before moving

forward.

A survey has com-

pleted that was being

done by a consulting firm

that specializes in educa-

tion called Cooperative

Strategies. A survey that

was distributed around

Chambers County asked

residents if they support-

ed the idea of consolidat-

ing high schools in the

county into a single high

school.

Residents that re-

sponded to the survey

were split about half

and half with no and yes

answers. The majority

of the 1,600 respondents

said the answer was no,

but only by 3% more

than those who said yes.

A large part of the county

about 23% said they were

still open and undecided

on the issue and need

more information before

making a decision.

No decision has yet

been made on if Cham-

bers County will receive

a new consolidated high

school or not. During the

meetings information was

disclosed that showed

the consolidation of the

high schools could carry

benefits such as allowing

time to be freed up for

teachers at the schools

to teach new courses not

presently offered at the

schools.

Some questions arose

about if students will be

able to get along com-

ing from different high

schools. It was noted that

the facility has nothing

to do with the students

ability to get along and is

there as a tool to improve

educational resources

for Chambers County

students.

Although two town

halls were held in Valley

and LaFayette last week,

it is a good bet that there

will be additional meet-

ings in the near future

as more questions are

answered and new ones

arise ahead of any possi-

ble consolidation or new

high school construction

in Chambers County.