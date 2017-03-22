Conspiracy Theory #9

By Paul Richardson

Being an optimistic nation which strives to provide the “American Dream” to anyone willing to work hard to achieve it, we all believe that the government is there to protect us and ensure our way of life.

The government DEFINITELY wants us to think this as they go about their clandestine business dealings in secret. One such deal, which was proposed in 1960 by THE JOINT CHIEFS (of all people!), was “Operation Northwoods.”

(And this is scary, folks, and 100% true according to recently declassified documents.)

The government’s plan was to start a campaign of terror on American soil. They wanted to have American citizens shot in front of witnesses, Cuban migrant boats sunk en route to Florida, bombs going off in major American cities, and an airplane full of American university students brought down in a fiery crash, then blame it all on Fidel Castro, just to convince the American public that it was a good idea to start a war with Cuba. If THIS is not the definition of treason, NOTHING is!

All 5 Joint Chiefs (as well as a few other people involved) signed off on this plan! Then they brought it to President John F. Kennedy for his approval. Needless to say, JFK did NOT agree and even considered charging the high-ranking men… but in the end, they were not charged, which is a gross miscarriage of justice. It makes you think, “what other acts of terror on American soil were perpetrated by the people in government?

Along the same line, in the 1990’s, the NSA (National Security Agency) was already engaged in spying on a global level within the scope of a program called Echelon (We talked about this highly classified spy program before.)

In 1999, Australia admitted to being part of this spying scheme, along with the United States and Great Britain. The program intercepted ALL communications worldwide that passed over phone lines, radio transmission, wires and telegrams, and the internet. Most people called those who brought this up as a quack conspiracy theorist.

Then in 2013, a former CIA employee Edward Snowden, whom some consider an American Hero, leaked a treasure trove of classified information which revealed that the NSA and many other agencies were involved in the systematic and illegal collection and storage of information that passed over communication channels.

Even then, the fact that the programs were illegal did not stop the US government from branding Edward Snowden a traitor, but thankfully, he had fled the country since he knew he would be arrested and locked away forever as a radical, or even worse, a traitor.

The truth of the matter is that the people running these illegal programs are the true traitors to America and should be disposed of swiftly before they erode American values even further.

Our own government has now admitted to patrolling U.S. cities and territories (day and night) with unmanned drones.

One case in point, cattle rustlers in Montana were caught red-handed with the use of a police drone.

