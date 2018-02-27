Corrections officers charged with sexual misconduct

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office says they received a complaint against a corrections officer employed at the Chambers County Detention Facilty Monday, February 5. That complaint detailed Captain Teddy Hancock engaged in sexual misconduct with female inmates.

Hancock was immediately placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Hancock was terminated by the sheriff’s office shortly thereafter. Hancock will be charged with two counts of custodial sexual misconduct.

Hancock had been at the detention facility for 13 years.

An unrelated incident lead to the arrest of Kenneth Nolen, Jr on one count of custodial sexual misconduct. His arrest stemmed from a similar incident that occurred back in 2016.