Cosmetology students qualify for state
Cosmetology students qualify for state

Cosmetology students copy
Cosmetology students qualify for state

Pictured below are Cosmetology students who recently competed at district competition in Dothan, AL at Wallace State Community College. The students placed second in a leadership event.

The students demonstrated the Opening and Closing Ceremony for SkillsUSA. They will be competing at the state level in Birmingham, AL.

Students are (L-R): Janasia Travis, parliamentarian; Zyasia Ware, president; Brenecia Walker, Treasurer; Tony Floyd, reporter; Shan Wallace, secretary; TreKendra Williams, historian; and Anyjiah Barnes, vice president.

