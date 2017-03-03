Cosmetology students qualify for state

Pictured below are Cosmetology students who recently competed at district competition in Dothan, AL at Wallace State Community College. The students placed second in a leadership event.

The students demonstrated the Opening and Closing Ceremony for SkillsUSA. They will be competing at the state level in Birmingham, AL.

Students are (L-R): Janasia Travis, parliamentarian; Zyasia Ware, president; Brenecia Walker, Treasurer; Tony Floyd, reporter; Shan Wallace, secretary; TreKendra Williams, historian; and Anyjiah Barnes, vice president.