Could see SNOW this weekend

By Alton Mitchell

The New Year has certainly come in on a moist note. The drought of last year while still impacting the area has been getting bombarded with rain chance after rain chance over the past several weeks and flooding rains to impact the first part of the 2017 year. However a unique form of perception may impact LaFayette and Chambers County this weekend.

Early weather models are indicating that the area may see its first snowfall of the year this weekend. Rain is expected to return to the area on Friday in the daytime, but temperatures should fall below the freezing mark on Friday night which should change the rain over to snow in the early morning hours. As Saturday temperatures will rise slowly snow showers may continue into the morning hours of Saturday until around noon.

There is a chance of some light accumulation with maybe a dusting on the ground. The chance of snow on Saturday is around 40%. Temperatures on Saturday are expected to not reach above the low 40’s for a high temperature and should be in the middle 20’s for an overnight low. There are some variations in the weather models for this weekend and the snow may stay north of the area as the forecast does have the potential to change as the storm system nears the area