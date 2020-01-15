Home News Featured Stories Council Declares January Human Trafficking Awareness Month
Council Declares January Human Trafficking Awareness Month

Opelika Women Caught with 2 Gallons of Date Rape Drug

By John C. West

The city council has proclaimed January to be Human Trafficking Awareness Month for the city of LaFayette, AL.

Mayor Barry Moody presented the proclamation at the city council meeting Monday night, January 13, 2020. The council was unanimous in its decision to accept the proclamation.

Mayor Moody also took the time to thank LaFayette police officers and police Chief Rampey for their involvement in a recent human trafficking awareness event held at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church. “It was a very good program. Awareness is very important,” Moody said.

Mayor Moody was also adamant that anyone can become trapped in human trafficking. “It’s not just youth,” he said, “but it can be almost of any age.”

Just last year, 49 people were arrested on human trafficking charges in a sting operation in metro Birmingham. According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, 89 cases of human trafficking were reported in AL in 2018 alone.

Tips for human trafficking incidents can be reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or texted to 233733. Message and data rates may apply.

