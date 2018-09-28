Council gets first look at proposed budget

On Monday, members of

the LaFayette City Council

got their first look at the

proposed budget for the

upcoming fiscal year. The

preliminary budget con

–

sisted of several pages and

carried several similar traits

to the budgets of previ

–

ous years, but city council

members will look at the

items in the budget in more

depth in the coming weeks

before approving the final

budget.

During a scheduled work

session on Monday, the

department heads from the

majority of LaFayette’s city

departments were on hand

to answer questions about

specific requests in their ar

–

eas of the budget. The hour-

long meeting only touched

the tip of a massive iceberg

of questions that city coun

–

cil members have ahead of

final budgets approval.

City Clerk Louis Da

–

vidson went over areas of

the budget and allowed

some department heads to

elaborate on their proposed

departmental budgets. As

Davidson went over each

department of the budget

and the requests of the

department heads he started

with his own, the adminis

–

tration department. David

–

son noted his department

was much like many others

in the city and the budget

had remained pretty in line

with last years.

Davidson did note that

his department was budget

–

ing an additional $20,000

this year for an upcom

–

ing election to be held.

Davidson also noted that

his department handles hu

–

man resources for the city

and that there has been an

increase in insurance costs

for the city and that was

budgeted in with his depart

–

ments expenses as well.

Davidson next discussed

the budget of one of the

cities larger departments

and that was the police

department. Davidson

highlighted a proposed

expense of $105,000 in the

police departments budget

which has been proposed

for the purchase of the

three new Ford Explorers

for the department. The

expense shows the reason

why council members will

have to explore further into

the items in the budget.

While the funds have been

outlined in the budget the

city will not have to fit the

entire expense because a

portion of the cost of the

new vehicles is coming

from a USDA grant.

Chief George Rampey

was on hand at the meeting

and also highlighted a in

–

crease of $2,000 in the bud

–

get for travel and training

purposes. Chief Rampey

noted that previously the

city had put $8,000 aside

for the expenses, but the

extra $2,000 is needed

for improved training

and travel for officers in

the department to receive

different certifications so

LaFayette will not have to

rely on outside agencies for

some activities.

Another of LaFayette’s

larger departments is the

streets department. The

department is a make up of

not just the streets depart

–

ment, but also sanitation

and the cemetery. Super

–

intendent George Green

heads the department and

discussed areas of his pro

–

posed budget with council

members on Monday.

Superintendent Green

noted to council members

that one of the challenges

his department faces is one

that several other depart

–

ments face and that is aging

vehicles. Green’s depart

–

ment was much like many

others where the largest portion of his proposed

budget came from the costs

associated with employees’

salaries.

Some departments

in the city showed little

change such as the recre

–

ation department, senior

center, and the library.

The electric department is

one of the largest parts of

LaFayette’s annual budget.

The expenses proposed in

the preliminary budget in

–

cluded $18,000 towards the

detention facility expansion

and funds to get electric

substation number one back

online.

LaFayette’s wastewa

–

ter plant was pretty much

seeing the same budgeted

expenses as last year with

the exception of two items

that need funding. Those

include repairs to an air

raider at the facility and

testing that occurs once ev

–

ery nine years at the plant.

Council members and

Mayor Barry Moody

reviewed the items in the

budget and noted that it still

has some work to do to get

ready for final approval.

Council members noted

that they plan to hold work

sessions for each depart

–

ment to give an ample

amount of time to go over

the needs of each depart

–

ment leading up to the final

approval.

Mayor Moody and coun

–

cil members also thanked

City Clerk Louis Davidson

for all the hard work that

he has put into the budget

and getting the numbers to

–

gether. An additional work

session is coming up prior

to a future council meeting.