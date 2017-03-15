Council proclaims April 8 as LaFayette Day for Valley Haven

By Alton Mitchell

On Monday evening the LaFayette city council proclaimed April 8th, 2017 as LaFayette Day for Valley Haven School. This year’s event holds a special meaning as it is the 20th year the event has been held in LaFayette.

Chris Busby of the Chambers County Development Authority was on hand to address LaFayette’s city council members on the big events planned for this year’s celebration and to accept the proclamation which was presented by LaFayette Mayor Barry Moody.

Mr. Busby cited the success of the event and its continued growth annually over the past twenty years. He also explained some of the big events in the works for this year to include; competitions, hotrod shows, motorcycle shows, arts and crafts, vendors, and much more.

All the benefits raised will go to benefit the Valley Haven School which services residents in Chambers and Lee County who are classified as special needs individuals. According to Valley Haven Schools website they service local residents between the ages of 8 months to 70-years-old.

The LaFayette Day in 2016 raised more than $12,000 for the school. This year organizers are hoping for even greater amounts to be raised. As part of the 20-year celebration Mr. Busby states that something special will be done at this year’s event which may include honoring local clients from LaFayette area who use the services of Valley Haven School.

This year’s LaFayette Day is set for April 8th, 2017. The event begins at 8:00 a.m. and will run until 3 p.m. Those interested in learning more information about the event can contact a committee member or Valley Haven School. LaFayette Councilman Neal McCurdy and Matthew Hurst serve on the committee.