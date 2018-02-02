Council recognizes Manning

During Monday’s LaFayette City Council meeting, the Mayor and Council honored the late Mrs. Hattie Handy Manning for her dedicated service to the community. For many years, Mrs. Manning managed the Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette and played a key role in growing, stabilizing and transitioning the cemetery operations to the City of LaFayette. Many of Mrs. Manning’s family and friends were in attendance Monday to accept the Resolution. Pictured, from left, are Councilman Neal McCurdy, Councilman Mike Ellis, Dr. Randy Kelley, Alicia Handy, Kathy Handy, Al Handy, Mayor Barry Moody, Paul Nunn, Councilwoman Tammie Williams, Councilman Toney Thomas and Councilman Matt Hurst.