Council seeks swift resolution to dangerous intersection

By Alton Mitchell

Over the past several months members of LaFayette’s city council have debated a workable plan to a dangerous intersection in downtown LaFayette. Two weeks ago a resident by the name of Randy Talley addressed council members about his concerns with the same intersection. On Monday night councilman Toney B. Thomas expressed his concerns with the issue that Mr. Talley had brought before council.

The issue introduced by Mr. Talley would take a large portion of the council meeting. Mr. Talley came to council with his concerns about the intersection of 1st Avenue SE at 1st Street S.E. The intersection has been on the minds of council for several months. The route that was previously a one way road was opened to two way traffic and additional parking spaces added last year. The present design creates a dangerous blind spot for oncoming traffic as vehicles are attempting to turn out.

Allen Tucker of Harmon Engineering came before the council to present a couple of options for the intersection. The first idea that Mr. Tucker presented would remove 3-4 parking spaces and possibly turn the intersection into a three way stop. Mr. Tucker explained that other intersections in the city use control devices such as four way stops or traffic lights.

The three way stop could allow drivers to see oncoming vehicles and allow time to react. Pedestrian safety was also brought into question at the meeting. The intersection is one which sees some of the heaviest pedestrian traffic in the city as residents cross the roadway from parking spots to reach the Courthouse. An accident involving a pedestrian at the intersection could be fatal opposed to an automobile accident in which the vehicle does offer some protection.

Councilman Michael Ellis questioned the possibility of restoring the road to its previous state and turning it back into a one way street. During that option it was also recommended that the roadway could be change to have no outlet in addition to the one way option.

Councilwoman Tammie B. Williams expressed concerns with continuing to pump money into the same problem area, but still continuing to experience the same problems. The frustrations expressed by councilwoman Williams concerns seemed to mimic across the council.

Mayor Moody stated, “We are all in agreement that we have an issue”. The Mayor is asking several departments of the city to get together to include street and sanitation, police, and the street and sanitation committee to come together and work a solution to the issue. The Mayor is requesting a recommendation be ready within the next two weeks at the February 13th council meeting. Crews are already working in the area on the streetscape project and city leaders would like to work the project into the already ongoing project.