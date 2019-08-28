Council told medical clinic may move from city to Lanett

Mayor Barry Moody

called the August 26, 2019

City Council Meeting to

order with Council Members

Neal McCurdy, Toney

Thomas, Michael Ellis and

Charlotte Blasingame present.

Councilwoman Tammie

Williams was absent.

After the approval of the

minutes of the August 12

Council meeting, the Council

considered a request by

Ann Gleaton, Superintendent

of the Water Plant, to

authorize requesting bids

for supplying chemicals for

the Water Plant and the Mill

Creek treatment plant. The

Council voted unanimously

to authorize requesting bids.

Councilman Mike Ellis

asked whether the contract

with the School Board to

supply a police officer for

the schools required the

school board to pay the

cost of the officer. He also

asked if the contract would

come before the Council

for its approval. City

Clerk Louis Davidson said

that under the proposed

contract, the school board

would pay half of the officer’s

salary plus 100% of

overtime, which is about

what they pay the City of

Valley for their officers. It

was not clear if the amount

that the School Board will

pay is half of salary only or

half of salary plus benefits.

Councilman Ellis also asked

if there was a contract for

LaFayette police officers

to work the Auburn games,

and if that contract would

come before the Council for

approval, as it did recently

in Opelika. There was considerable

discussion, and

it turns out that previous

contracts for the Auburn

games had not come before

the Council.

There has been a rumor

that Quality Health Care

would be moving to Lanett.

City Clerk Davidson said

that they would soon be

placing a mobile unit in Lanett,

and would operate in

both locations for a while.

If business does not pick

up in LaFayette, they will

cease operations here.

The next topic to be

taken up was the Rebuild

Alabama Transportation

Plan under the Rebuild

Alabama Act, legislation

signed into law this year.

This act, among other taxes

and fees, raises the gasoline

tax by 6 cents per gallon

effective August 31, and

taxes electric vehicles annually

to support construction

and maintenance of

streets, roads and highways.

The Council unanimously

passed two resolutions

necessary for participation

in Rebuild Alabama. The

first resolution approved

a plan for using the funds

and the second authorized

the separate bank account

required for the Rebuild

Alabama funds.

After not receiving any

bids for police car equipment

on the first try, a second

round of soliciting bids

produced two bids, and the

Council voted unanimously

to accept the low bid from

Unique Solutions in the

amount of $31,492.03. This

purchase will at last enable

the new police cars to be

put into service.

The Council voted

unanimously to pay bills

amounting to $300,79.83.

The Mayor told the Council

that he had received “multiple,

multiple, multiple”

compliments on the effective

way that City Clerk Davidson

handles the paying

of the bills.

The Council adjourned by D.J. McElvy.

without any mention of the

date for the surplus property

sale (sale approved in the

April 8 Council Meeting!)

said to be tentatively

scheduled for September

No date was selected

for the Budget Discussion

Work Session (Continued

from the April 8 Work

Session, scheduled for

August 19 in the August 12

Council Meeting and then

postponed, with a date to

be selected in this meeting).

The City’s fiscal year

begins October 1, 2019.

Videos of LaFayette

City Council Meetings are

available at www.lafayetteforcitizens.

org