Home News Police & Courts County Commission Says Courthouse Closed Until at Least April 30
Police & Courts
0

County Commission Says Courthouse Closed Until at Least April 30

0
0

County Commission Says Courthouse Closed Until at Least April 30

Humor: Level of Mental Capacity

Valley Haven Plans Home Races as Fundraiser

City of LaFayette putting up a new flag

LaFayette City Council Declares Local State of Emergency

Valley Police Department Seeks Help in Locating Runaway

Mrs. Albert H. Hughley

Mrs. Clemedean Pearson Staples

Mr. Walter Robert Waldrop

Deacon Christopher Taylor

Mr. James Edward Todd

By John C. West

In a statement released to the public, Monday April 6, 2020, the County Commission resolved that the Chambers County Courthouse in LaFayette, AL, and the Chambers County Courthouse annex in Lanett, AL, will be closed to the public through April 30th, 2020, or until further notice. The Chambers County Commission has also encouraged residents to continue making any necessary county business transactions through telephone, email, or online means.

The County Commission asked its residents for “patience and understanding as we are required to alter governmental services during this unprecedented time. We will continue to provide essential services and still work to safeguard the health and well-being of our citizens and employees.”

“Chambers County is now at war with COVID-19.” The Commission said in its statement. “The County Commission needs the support and assistance of each of its citizens in the fight against this vicious virus.”

The Commission went on to say “Our Prayers and thoughts go out to the families and friends of those who have lost a loved one due to the impact of this dreaded disease. The loss of those precious lives makes us even more determined and vigilant to conquer the virus.”

Residents are asked to continue to follow guidelines and orders issued by Governor Kay Ivey and the State Health Office.

No related posts.

The LaFayette Sun
Related Posts

Valley Police Department Seeks Help in Locating Runaway

The LaFayette Sun 0

Valley, Lanett Police Update Procedures

The LaFayette Sun 0

LaFayette Police Receive $24,000 Grant

The LaFayette Sun 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video