County Commission Says Courthouse Closed Until at Least April 30

By John C. West

In a statement released to the public, Monday April 6, 2020, the County Commission resolved that the Chambers County Courthouse in LaFayette, AL, and the Chambers County Courthouse annex in Lanett, AL, will be closed to the public through April 30th, 2020, or until further notice. The Chambers County Commission has also encouraged residents to continue making any necessary county business transactions through telephone, email, or online means.



The County Commission asked its residents for “patience and understanding as we are required to alter governmental services during this unprecedented time. We will continue to provide essential services and still work to safeguard the health and well-being of our citizens and employees.”



“Chambers County is now at war with COVID-19.” The Commission said in its statement. “The County Commission needs the support and assistance of each of its citizens in the fight against this vicious virus.”



The Commission went on to say “Our Prayers and thoughts go out to the families and friends of those who have lost a loved one due to the impact of this dreaded disease. The loss of those precious lives makes us even more determined and vigilant to conquer the virus.”



Residents are asked to continue to follow guidelines and orders issued by Governor Kay Ivey and the State Health Office.