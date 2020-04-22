County, John Soules Amend Agreement

By John C. West

On Monday April 21st, The County Commission voted to execute an amended agreement with John Soules Foods. The agreement would call for the meat production company to provide an initial $75 million towards construction on its planned location in the former Fairfax Fabrication Warehouse.



Renovation and construction for the project is expected to be spread over three phases and will cost a total of $136 million dollars.



John Soules Foods’ initial $75 million investment will go towards the first phase of renovation. This phase is be completed by July 1st, 2021, when two production lines will be built. The company will hire 210 employees, of which at least 20% must be Chambers County residents.



The second phase will be a $39 million investment and is due to be completed by Dec 30th, 2022. Two additional production lines will be built during this time and 140 additional employees will be hired.



The third phase will be an investment of $22 million and is expected to be completed before the end of 2023. The company will hire 100 more employees during this phase.



In consideration to their agreement with John Soules Foods, both the Chambers County Commission and the City of Valley have decided to grant the company both a sales and use tax abatement and a 10 year ad valorem tax abatement.



According to County Attorney Skip McCoy, the 10 year abatement would be “Just in regards to the new addition to the facility. The existing structure would not be subject to the ad valorem tax abatement. We would continue to collect ad valorem tax on that structure.”



McCoy also stated that the tax abatements would be good news for both Chambers County Schools and Lanette City Schools. “In regards to the abatements,” McCoy says, “The approximate sales and use tax that would go to the schools would be $685,000. That would be during the start up and the ramp up. Additionally after full phasing in, the schools would receive an ad valorem tax of about $330,000 a year in regards to this project.”



McCoy finished by saying “This is a very lucrative project for Chambers County and the schools will receive an immediate impact.”



Fall backs have also been placed into the County Commission’s amended agreement. “If production does not initiate and employees are not hired by July 1st 2021, then public entities would have recourse in that regard,” said McCoy.



The John Souls Foods plant construction project has been in the works for several years, now. Construction has been anticipated to begin since at least early 2019. The company had already pushed the project back to summer of that year due to development of another of its plants in Tyler, Texas.