County, LaFayette have more old homes than others

By Alton Mitchell

A drive to Chambers County and specifically LaFayette will reveal much about this local area. One of the first things that travelers through LaFayette notice is the abundant homes that line U.S. Highway 431 as it passes through the city. These massive homes line other areas of the city off of the main thruway as well. However a recent article published by popular online publication al.com cites a potential problem with some of LaFayette and Chambers County housing.

LaFayette is a city that is rich in history this can be seen in areas such as the former Central of Georgia railway depot now known as the Chambers County Museum or the massive old houses that line many of the streets around LaFayette. However the age of these structures may house a hidden danger to local residents.

An article published on al.com states that according to an agency called Healthgrove, Chambers County has the highest number of homes in the state of Alabama built before 1950. While older homes are quite unique and charming there are some questionable building materials that was used in older construction that comes into question.

One of the main questionable building materials is lead-based paint. According to the article homes built before 1979 have a 24 percent chance of containing lead-based paint. Homes built prior to 1940 have an even greater chance as they carry about an 87 percent chance of containing lead-based paint.

The article states that prolonged exposure to lead can cause illnesses such as fatigue, seizures, and learning disabilities. The article also states the in Chambers County 25.8 percent of homes were built prior to 1950.

Oddly enough prior to the publication of the article about the dangers of lead-based paint in Alabama a question arose at the December 12th LaFayette city council meeting about potential dangers associated with building materials being used in the current LaFayette City Hall building. It was discovered that some of the materials used in the current City Hall building contained a form of asbestos that are not harmful if left undisturbed.

There are a large number of homes that fall into the risk category in Chambers County and for those who would like to check for lead in their homes painting many over the counter remedies such as a DIY lead paint test kit is available at local home improvement stores. These kits are very affordable and in most cases will give accurate results.