County Road 263 to close

00
The Chambers County
Highway Department
has announced plans to
close a Chambers County
roadway for what is
anticipated to be one week
for repairs to a large pipe
along the roadway.
Officials note they
will be closing Chambers
County Road 263 next
Monday to make repairs
to a large pipe along the
roadway. The work is
expected to take about one
week, but that time frame
may be extended slightly
due unforeseen circum-
stances such as weather
delays.
Highway Department
officials will use their
social media presences on
Facebook to remind resi-
dents about the closures
and any possible exten-
sions to the work which
may occur. There will also
be barricades that will be
brought in a put in place
as the work begins. The
repairs are set to begin
near the intersection with
Chambers County 267.