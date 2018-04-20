County Road 263 to close

now playing

The Chambers County

Highway Department

has announced plans to

close a Chambers County

roadway for what is

anticipated to be one week

for repairs to a large pipe

along the roadway.

Officials note they

will be closing Chambers

County Road 263 next

Monday to make repairs

to a large pipe along the

roadway. The work is

expected to take about one

week, but that time frame

may be extended slightly