County to pay $153K for boat ramps

By Alton Mitchell

The Chattahoochee River is a vibrant part of the Chambers County community. It is one of the main reasons this area developed, by powering mills during the industrial renaissance of America and now offering a relaxing and scenic way to spend weekends in the great outdoors. The Chambers County Commission and City of Valley have agreed to jointly embark on a project that will allow users of the Chattahoochee River better access at two points in Valley.

On Monday night the Chambers County Commission approved a resolution that would allow the County to assist the city of Valley with making improvements to the Shawmut and Langdale boat ramps along the Chattahoochee. In addition the project will also bring in resurfacing of the walking trail near the boat ramp and additional parking spaces.

Under the approved agreement Chambers County Commission would provide labor and equipment for making improvements to the entrance road at the boat ramp as well as updating 8 existing parking spaces and making room for 8 additional parking spaces with room for larger vehicles such as boats with trailers.

The city of Valley requested numerous updates on the project which will include existing parking and entrance updates, a new parking lot, resurfacing of the walking trail, and the boat ramp updates. The price tag will be covered by Chambers County providing $143,000 for the project and the city of Valley providing $80,000 for the project.

There has been no word yet on when the project will begin. The approval of the resolution by commissioners is only the first step. The city of Valley will need to approve their contract for the project. That next step is expected to occur at the city of Valley’s city council meeting next Monday.