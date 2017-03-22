County to recycle electronics in April

By Alton Mitchell

The voice of a concerned citizen before a local public meeting has again resulted in swift action by elected officials for an improved quality of living in the Chambers County community. The latest action will have a direct impact on citizens in around LaFayette in the month of April.

County Commissioner Samuel Bradford made the announcement on Monday evening that following concerns brought before the Chambers County Commission on at a previous meeting officials have identified a way to bring small electronics recycling to the northern part of Chambers County.

Commissioner Bradford explained that the City of Valley will hold public recycling for small electronics on April 7th and a half day on April 8th. The goal is to keep some electronic equipment off the side of roadways or dumpsites in the area. Commissioner Bradford explained that the County Commission has partnered with Mayor Leonard Riley of the city of Valley to bring the recycling service to the upper parts of Chambers County as well.

The County Commission will offer small electronics recycling for only four days in April at the Chambers County Highway Department in LaFayette. Those dates will be from April 3rd- April 6th. The hours for drop off will be from 7 a.m. CST to 4 p.m. CST at the engineering office at the Highway Department. The engineering office is the large brick building on top of the hill according to County Commissioners.

County officials have noted that there is a strict list of items that will be accepted during the recycling drive. Chambers County Engineer Josh Harvill went over the list of items that will be accepted to include: televisions, vcr’s, stereos, radios, printers, copiers, fax machines, computers, cell phones, and microwaves. Official’s state that they have to be very strict in the items taken in are limited to those approved. Large appliances such as washers, dryers, and refrigerators will not be accepted.

Commissioners are very excited about the recycling drive. The items collected in LaFayette will be placed on pallets and taken to Valley to combined with the items collected during the drive in Valley and those will be picked up by an out of town recycler. Commissioners will make several upcoming announcements about the recycling drive as time gets closer including through the use of its social media pages. The service is also free to those who want to take items to be recycled.