Courthouse and Annex to remain open

The Chambers County Commission urges citizens to be diligent in their efforts to stay informed and to participate in mitigation activities to help reduce the exposure and spread of COVID-19, commonly referred to as the coronavirus.



Among the most effective measures are consistently keeping your hands and face clean with sanitizer or frequent washing, covering your face when coughing or sneezing, staying home if you experience a fever or difficulty breathing, and checking on family members who are at risk of contracting the virus.



County officials are implementing plans for providing the public access to government resources and continuing those services essential to public health and safety. The Commission is monitoring matters on a daily basis and has set weekly meetings for the next three (3) weeks.



Until further notice, the Courthouse and the Lanett Courthouse Annex will remain open. Citizens, however, are encouraged to transact business online or by mail when at all possible. Upon entering either Courthouse facility, citizens will be greeted at the security station checkpoint. Any citizen who is ill or exhibits signs of sickness will not be granted access to the Courthouse. Also, in an effort to diminish the number of citizens in the Courthouse at any one time, admission will be staggered. The County seeks to continue to provide services, however, must do so in a reduced, precautionary manner.



“We are committed to continuing our service to the public as this situation moves forward,” said Douglas Jones County Commission Chair. “The most important thing is that everyone in the community do their part to stay informed and to recognize that everyone in the community has a responsibility to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.”



“Please be aware of your surroundings and your actions. Also, please take steps to frequently wash your hands and, if you have a fever, please stay home.”



Chairman Jones said any new information will be posted on the County’s website and additional announcements will be made as new information becomes available. In the meantime, the Commission recommends that citizens utilize the following numbers and websites for the most up-to-date information:



Revenue Commission Office ~ (334) 864-4388 (LaFayette) (334) 644-2035 (Lanett)

Probate Judge ~ (334) 864-4395 (LaFayette (334) 755-5095 (Lanett)

Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) COVID-19: https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/2019-coronavirus.html

National Association of Counties (NACO) COVID-19: https://www.naco.org/resources/coronavirus

International City-County Management Association (ICMA) COVID-19: https://www.icma.org/coronavirus-resources-plan-and-prepare-now-it-hits-your-community

National Association of Regional Councils (NARC) COVID-19: www.narc.org/coronavirus-2019

HHS/Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Community Mitigation Strategies Guide: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/community-mitigation-strategy.pdf