The dangerous COVID-19 disease, a type of coronavirus, is still spreading around the globe, especially across the U.S, and various governments and companies alike are enacting strict responses in order to protect citizens and employees. Coastal cities such as Los Angeles, Seattle, and New York City are particularly at risk, and New York City (as of this writing) has seen many cases already. Meanwhile, more rural states such as Georgia and Alabama might not see as many cases, or as quickly, but no state is truly immune. So, most non-essential businesses are restricting or shutting down their operations, and this includes manufacturing. How is the COVID-19 virus affecting manufacturing? And how might the manufacturing of previous years differ from what is to come?

Basic Industry and its Changes

Even rural states such as Alabama are home to many factories and workshops, which produce a wide variety of goods made of plastic, metal, wood, and more. And all those goods need to be delivered, too; countless semi-trucks can be found on American roads today, and they may have general-purpose trailers or specialized trailers for a certain cargo. Pharmaceutical goods or perishable food items are often delivered via refrigerated reefer trailers, of which about 500,000 are operating across the U.S. today. Inside a factory, there is plenty to do: forklifts can carry heavy loads in warehouses or across parking lots (they can drive up to eight MPH), and around the edges of metal flange, roll staking produces a crimp 100% of the way around the edge of the flange. Laser cutter heads are carving thin lines into plastic or cutting pieces right off, and lathe tables are used to grind off metal or wood burrs off of machined items and surface.

But in the wake of the COVID-19 coronavirus, some manufacturers are deciding to change what their businesses even do. Many companies are repurposing their assembly lines or workshops to make items necessary for fighting off the virus, such as face masks and hand wipes or sanitizer. Right now, demand for regular manufactured goods is decreasing rapidly, but the demand for anti-virus items is rising, and manufacturers are keeping up. For example, gin distilleries can be used to make hand sanitizer (which is often in short supply), and car makers can help design and make ventilators for hospitals and other medical facilities. Food packaging companies can make surgical masks, and other producers can make hand wipes. After all, the U.S. is home to a truly massive manufacturing sector, and if that economy stood on its own, it would rank in the top 10 economies of the entire world.

This approach may be rather haphazard and thus less effective if companies do not coordinate their efforts to make anti-virus items and supplies. It has been proposed that once a hub is created, different manufacturers and workshops can register their available materials, manpower, skills, and other resources, so they can all coordinate manufacture of anything that must be made going forward. This may prove vital in efforts to slow down the virus’s spread as the number of cases continues to mount, and this can ensure that existing supply chains do not dry up when hospitals need them the most. Some nations might have relatively few companies that make certain medical goods, such as ventilators or masks, and they alone may not be able to keep up with demand. So, improvised manufacturers can pick up the slack and allow demand to be met.

Economic Impact of the Virus

In states ranging from Alabama to Connecticut, manufacturing jobs may be scaled back as the demand drops, and the airplane industry has been hit hard, which in turn may lead to fewer jobs for manufacturing or repairing airplane parts. Until the COVID-19 pandemic, some aeronautical companies had issues such as replacing aging and retiring workers with younger ones, but now, their challenge is to find ways to compensate for crashing rates of airplane ticket purchases. Huge numbers of Americans are canceling air flights, and airplane companies are seeing major losses as a result. Still, the airplane industry is fairly diverse, and that fact might lessen the impact somewhat. At the very least, related manufacturers are likely to freeze all hiring and consider cutting back costs.

What about manufacturing as a whole, such as in Alabama or Texas or New England? Broader statistics show many downward trends, such as in a series of surveys from February 28th to March 9th. The numbers said that 78.3% of respondents predicted a financial impact on their businesses, and 53.1% of surveyed manufacturers expected changes to their operations in the coming months. Meanwhile, some 35.5% of respondents reported that they already had supply chain issues. What sort of supplies and information will these and other companies want? In their own words, they wanted facts and updates that are free of serious political slants or sensationalism, and they also wanted timely updates and news from health advisories so they can better protect their workers. These companies also wanted to be aware of each other’s actions, and early detection resources were also desired so new outbreaks could be contained. Guidelines from the CDC were also in demand.

Staying Safe

What are some basic safety tips that employers and employees alike can follow to protect themselves and others from COVID-19? A number of the broader guidelines can be applied here, such as diligent hand washing. It may sound too simple, but the reality is that hand washing is more relevant than ever, since people in public are touching items that many other people (some of them sick) are also touching with their bare skin. So long as an employee is using soap and warm water, and they spend 20 seconds or more washing, then they can keep themselves quite safe with just that simple step. On a related note, Americans, in general, are urged to not touch their faces, especially not their mouths or eyes, which are easy ingresses for diseases into the body. Using hand sanitizer, such as in portable mini-bottles, is often an acceptable substitute for hand soap in some cases. After using the restroom, though, it is still best to wash hands.

Sick workers are urged to remain at home for as long as they are ill and to not leave their residence except to go to the hospital for emergency care. Also, it is not only manufacturing jobs, but delivery jobs that are affected, especially since not all delivery workers have sufficient access to hand sanitizers, hand wipes, or facial masks. It may be a good idea for Americans to not place orders online except for essential items, so they reduce the risk of an ill delivery worker from passing on COVID-19. As for wages and salaries, this ranges widely; some employers are simply giving their employees sick leave or vacation pay, while others are continuing to pay their workers their original wages. Others are not, however, and this is partly why the federal government is working on distributing security funding for Americans coast to coast. Some jobs are lightly affected by the virus; many others are severely affected, including manufacturing, and some at-home workers may have difficulty even paying their rent or mortgage.

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a serious impact on American life in many ways, from the mandate for social distancing to short supplies of health and sanitation items to workers staying at home for unusually long periods of time. Manufacturing is hit hard too, but the good news is that a variety of manufacturers are not just staying open, but they are adapting to the virus and helping bolster thinned-out supplies of surgical masks and hand sanitizers. It is possible that by the time the pandemic is over, manufacturers will be much better equipped to handle similar scenarios in the future, or at least, be ready to adapt their manufacturing for any unforeseen situation.