Dear Editor:

“I never thought I would see the day” (A quote from a gospel around the 70’s). I recall the time when we gathered around the church alter to pray for something. I never dreamed we would be praying for something we took for granted. If it was rain we prayed for god and he would send rain upon our land.

9-11 America in shock at the events that were occurring. No this cannot be happening in America was the thought of most Americans. We watched, we reacted in shock. Innocent lives lost. Heroes were made. Many fled to the church in unity. I prayed, asking God for answers, for strength, for mercy, and yes we questioned Why. Why this to America? The greatest nation on earth.

Today we face an uncertain destroyer. It’s invisible its unknown, it’s uncertain. Again innocent lives are taken. WE are scared for the most part. We unite for this is and what many are doing. Even so we are still scared fighting an unknown. The numbers continue to increase of those infected and those who die.

It is a disgrace to the American people that some want to lay political blame on this horror. With this pandemic some have gone as far as wanting “The Green Deal” attached to relieve the finanicial stress many are facing. Again this is a disgrace to the American people.

How many more will die? Unfortunately, there are those who have refused to follow the guidelines laid out by our government’s medical team, and scientists. We must all unite. Not one not two but all. It is also a disgrace that some companies making medical supplies have found price gouging. Again a disgrace.

Unlikely 9-11 people can’t fill the church house. The greatest celebration in Christianity is approaching and we will be forced to celebrate in private. However, that does not prevent our hearts from celebrating. In fact this may be the greatest Easter Celebration of all.

Let’s follow the guidelines. Unite at a distance. Let’s examine our own hearts for we know not what tomorrow holds. Think of others as yourself. We have forced God out of our schools. There are those who want to ban God from the Country who was founded on his principles.

I leave you with one question… Have we begun the beginning of the “Birth Pains as stated in Revelations?

Randy Talley