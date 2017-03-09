Craig brothers named Chambers County lake managers

By Alton Mitchell

One of Chambers County’s best fishing and outdoor destinations has been closed for nearly a month and a half. Updates have been consistent through social media and in the past week good news has come and the massive 183 acre Chambers County Lake reopened to the public on Monday.

Longtime managers of Chambers County Lake Ken and Fay Holt retired in mid-January. The departure of the managers left a void in management for Chambers County Public Lake. As State officials sifted through applications and gave interviews to parties interested in taking the role as Chambers County Lake’s new manager the normal February 1st reopening date passed and the lake remained closed.

After the interviews had concluded a pair of brothers Mike Craig and Ted Craig had been selected to manage the Lake. News of that announcement was made public on January 28th although it would still take time for the lake to reopen as Mike and Ted Craig awaited state officials to finalize their contract to manage Chambers County Lake.

News remained quiet for nearly a month to follow. On last Thursday an announcement was made that Chambers County Lake would be reopening on Monday March 6th, 2017 at sunrise. Fishing enthusiast from around Chambers County were pleased with news and flooded to social media to spread the news and to ask a few questions about what would be offered now.

One big question that was asked was if fishing licenses would be sold at the lake? New manager Mike Craig replied to that question advising that at the present time they are not being sold at the Lake, but could be purchased online from the state of Alabama. Another questions that was asked was if camping would be allowed at the lake? The answer was that only primitive camping would be permitted.

Chambers County Lake is located at 1145 County Road 292 in LaFayette. That is located about 5 miles south of LaFayette. From now through June 30th the lake will be open 6 days a week. The lake is closed on Tuesdays. Starting in July through the end of November the lake will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.