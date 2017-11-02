Crime Log – Valley Police Department

Police Reports for October 31, 2017:

– Report of a Criminal Mischief 2nd and a Domestic Violence 3rd in the 2200 block of Ben Brown Road

– Report of a Domestic Violence 3rd in the 300 block of Crest Club Circle

– Report of a Domestic Violence 3rd in the 200 block of Combs Street

James Lee Pugh, 48 of Valley, charged with three counts of Failure to Appear

Charles Justus Schroeder, 24 of Valley, charged with Domestic Violence 3rd

Jaelanya Taneshya Heard, 24 of Valley, charged with Bail Jumping 2nd

Police Reports for October 30, 2017:

– Report of a Duty Upon Striking an Unattended Vehicle in the 7800 block of School Street

– Report of a Domestic Violence 3rd in the 2200 block of 67th Street

– Report of a Theft of Property 1st in the 1800 block of 30th Street

– Report of a Reckless Endangerment in the 100 block of Maple Street

– Report of a Domestic Violence 3rd (Assault 3rd) in the 3500 block of 20th Avenue

– Report of a Structure Fire in the 200 block of Williams Street

– Report of a Criminal Trespass 3rd in the 2000 block of County Road 388

Thomas Julian Knight Yates, 30 of Valley, charged with Domestic Violence 3rd

Jennifer Gail Black England, 31 of Opelika, charged with Theft of Property 4th

Joseph David Smith, 43 of Cusseta, charged with Failure to Appear

Chelsey L. Clark, 25 of Tuscaloosa, charged with Driving Under the Influence

Mia Lashun Glaze, 47 of Valley, charged with Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest

Daniel Dylan Reed, 28 of Valley, charged with Bail Jumping 2nd

Police Reports for October 27, 2017:

– Report of a Theft of Property 4th in the area of Peterson Street

– Report of a Harassing Communications in the 2300 block of 38th Boulevard

– Report of a Criminal Mischief 2nd in the 3500 block of 20th Avenue

– Report of a Burglary 3rd, Theft of Property 1st, and Criminal Mischief 3rd in the 7500 block of School Street

– Report of a Breaking and Entering of a Motor Vehicle and Theft of Property 2nd in the 300 block of Cusseta Road

Treaquan Javonte Green, 19 of Lanett, charged with Failure to Appear

Police Reports for October 25, 2017:

– Report of a Criminal Mischief 2nd in the 3000 block of 50th Street

– Report of a Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle in the 5500 block of 16th Avenue

– Report of a Duty to Give Information and Render Aid on I-85 around the 73 mile marker

– Report of a Domestic Violence 3rd (Harassing Communications) in the 1100 block of Williams Terrace

– Report of a Theft of Property 4th in the 3500 block of 20th Avenue

– Report of a Identity Theft in the 300 block of Lake Placid Loop

– Report of a Theft of Property 3rd in the 2400 block of 31st Street

Phyllis Renee Mcveigh, 41 of Columbus, charged with Receiving Stolen Property 1st, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Giving False Identification to Law Enforcement Officer

Lance Anthony Williams, 24 of Lanett, charged with Criminal Trespass 3rd

Police Reports for October 24, 2017:

– Report of a Criminal Mischief 3rd in the 500 block of US Highway 29

– Report of a Duty to Give Information and Render Aid in the intersection of Huguley Road and Fairfax Bypass

Brian Oliver Staples, 39 of Valley, charged with Bail Jumping 2nd

Susan Jane Mason, 56 of Valley, charged with Theft of Property 4th and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Beum Reul Park, 21 of Valley, charged with Assault 3rd

Sang Bae Chung, 33 of Valley, charged with Physical Harassment

Jeterrio Glynntavious Booker, 28 of Lanett, charged with Bail Jumping 2nd