Cross in Yard Placed to Honor Health Care Worker

By Jody Stewart

Angie Gregory on her way to work, as a Home Health Care Worker was shocked to find a cross with a red ribbon anonymously placed at the end of her driveway. “I saw it as a symbol of God’s protection over me, I just cried when I saw it!” said Angie.



Home Health Care Workers are doing their part to fight the spread of the COVID-19 Virus and take care of the most vulnerable patients. Angie Gregory say’s, “This virus has changed everything. We are screening ourselves everyday before we go out to see patients. We now have to wear gloves and masks when we go into a home to see a patient. We know our patients and they know us. Many look forward to our visits not only for health reasons but for social reasons also. Sometimes we are the only visitor’s they might have that week. It hurts that I can no longer give my patients a hug, but they know we are there for them.”



Gregory said Home Health Care Workers are low on personal protect gear such as mask, but regardless she seemed to fear for the safety of her clients most. She stated, “Sickness does not take a vacation, some patients are scared to go to the doctor and risk catching the virus, some are scared to go to the hospital were they fear they would be all alone. As a home health care worker I have to just try to do my best, have limited contact, stay safe, and rock on.”



Gregory finished with this, “Make no mistake this virus is real! The stress is huge. Seeing that cross this morning, it did my heart so much good. Thank you to all of those who had a hand in it!”