Crowds clamor on LaFayette’s big day

now playing

now playing

One of the largest

annual events to take

place in the city of

LaFayette was held over

the past weekend as the

21st annual LaFayette

Day ignited life around

the Chambers County

Courthouse bringing

hundreds of people into

downtown LaFayette for

a long list of events and

renewed fellowships as

the community came to-

gether for a good cause.

The LaFayette Day

celebration for Valley

Haven School kicked

off on Saturday morning

at 9:00 a.m. This year’s

event was threatened by

a chance of strong to se-

vere thunderstorms. The

weather did not dampen

this year’s events in

any way as storms did

not impact the area

until after the festivities

had wrapped up and

sunshine dominated

the weather forecast

through much of the

event.

LaFayette Day has

become a symbolic icon

of the city of LaFayette.

This year’s events fea-

tured some of the annual

favorites such as the car

show, live music, and

the children’s bouncy

houses and train rides.

The day was also filled

with firefighter competi

–

tions from several re-

gional fire departments

as well as traditional

favorite foods.