Crowds clamor on LaFayette’s big day

By Alton Mitchell

Correspondent

One of the largest annual events to take place in the city of LaFayette was held over the past weekend as the 21st annual LaFayette Day ignited life around the Chambers County Courthouse bringing hundreds of people into downtown LaFayette for a long list of events and renewed fellowships as the community came together for a good cause.

The LaFayette Day celebration for Valley Haven School kicked off on Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m. This year’s event was threatened by a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms. The weather did not dampen this year’s events in any way as storms did not impact the area until after the festivities had wrapped up and sunshine dominated the weather forecast through much of the event.

LaFayette Day has become a symbolic icon of the city of LaFayette. This year’s events featured some of the annual favorites such as the car show, live music, and the children’s bouncy houses and train rides. The day was also filled with firefighter competitions from several regional fire departments as well as traditional favorite foods.

Dozens of motorcycles roared into the event as the annual symbolic roar of the motorcycle ride has become a custom of the event over the past years. LaFayette Day has shown significant growth since its inaugural holding in 1997.

LaFayette Day started in 1997 as just a small event that was designed to supplement a local match of funds for Valley Haven School in Valley. The event has now grown to be one of the largest sources of support given to the school that serves residents of Chambers County and the surrounding area.

The support and turnout of this year’s event are a sure sign that the event continues to gain momentum and continued community support. This shows that the partnership between local governments and Valley Haven School will keep LaFayette Day going strong for the coming years.

Photos by Pamela Holloway and Alton Mitchell