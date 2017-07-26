Crusade hopes to fill Torbert Field

By Alton Mitchell

The 2017-2018 school year is still weeks away from starting however one area school in LaFayette will be full of life this weekend as the “Freedom in Christ Crusade” is set to take place at Chambers Academy for a large portion of this week.

The event begins on Wednesday evening at 6:00 p.m. Central Time at Torbert Field Stadium at Chambers Academy in LaFayette. This event has been in planning stages for some time and organizers hope it will be a huge event as their goal is not to fill the stadium, but to fill attendee’s hearts with the knowledge of Christ.

In an area deep in the Bible Belt like Alabama momentum has picked up for the event as area churches have been supportive and local residents will volunteer their time to help make the event a success.

Preparations have been in place including fundraisers such as the burger fundraiser that was held at First Baptist Church in LaFayette and 24-hour prayer schedules to support the crusade. For those interested in attending the event will be held a Chambers Academy Stadium located at 15048 Highway 431 LaFayette starting on July 26 and running through July 30th. The event kicks off at 6:00 p.m. Central time.