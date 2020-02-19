Daniel Selected as AISA All-Star

Photo by Taphne Nelson – Raphe Daniel- Senior All-Star Basketball

By Ashley Oliver

Correspondent

Chambers Academy senior, Raphe Daniel, has been selected as a 2019-2020 AISA all star for basketball. Daniel had a successful year for the Rebels scoring a total of 253 points on the season as well as pulling down 240 rebounds. Daniel also had 13 assists and 8 blocks. Daniel was instrumental in the Rebels’ successful basketball season which earned them the title of AISA 1A State Basketball Runner’s Up. The all-star celebration will begin on February 20st when players report to Montgomery for practice. An all- star luncheon is scheduled for February 21st and the all-star basketball game will also be played on Friday, February 21st at the Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery. Raphe is the son of Terry and Vic Daniel.